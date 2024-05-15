Targeted Justice Newsletter

Colorado Springs, Colorado
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Conference Calls & Events
May 13th-19th
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
A Special Mother’s Day Call To Action
Support those who support us and our future generations
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Homeland Security Committee: Neuroweapons are real!
”Silent Weapons: Targeting Americans in the Homeland” Anomalous Health Incidents or Havana Syndrome Testimony this past week in front of the Homeland…
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Conference Calls & Events
May. 7th-12th
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
The History of Voice-to-Skull (V2K)
The technology is likely older than you...
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
More CIA Secrets - Part 3
Clowns, Idiots, and A-holes
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
April 2024

Conference Calls & Events
🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼 Monday, April 29th 🌱 Victory Through V2k, Hosted by Melody Time: 9:30 pm EST/ 8:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm MT/ 6:30 pm PST…
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
More CIA Secrets - Part 2
Clowns, Idiots, and A-holes
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
TJ Files Motion to Clarify
Judge Wilson had a conflict of interest
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
CIA in Houston, Texas
Clowns, Idiots, & A-holes
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Detox your body
Garlic & cilantro
  
Targeted Justice, Inc.
