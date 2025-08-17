More Contacts on X
DOJ
Email format: first.last@usdoj.gov
Pamela Bondi - Attorney General
@AGPamBondi
Todd Blanche - Deputy Attorney General
@DAGToddBlanche
Chad Mizelle - Chief of Staff to the Attorney General
@ChadMizelle47
Harmeet Dhillon - Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division
@AAGDhillon, @HarmeetKDhillon
Leo Terrell - Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General (Civil Rights Division)
@LeoTerrellDOJ, @TheLeoTerrell
Alina Habba - United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey
@USAttyHabba, @AlinaHabba
Jeanine Pirro - United States Attorney for the District of Columbia
@USAttyPirro, @JudgeJeanine
Ed Martin - United States Pardon Attorney
@EagleEdMartin
Abigail Slater - Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division
@AAGSlater, @gailaslater, Aaron Reitz - Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy
@aaron_reitz
Chad Gilmartin - Deputy Director, Office of Public Affairs
@ChadGilmartinCA
Derek Maltz - Former Interim Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, @derekmaltz_sr
Matthew R. Galeotti - Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division
John A. Eisenberg - Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division
Jordan Campbell - Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Consumer Protection Branch
\
FBI
Email format: first.last@ic.fbi.gov
Kashyap Patel - Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
@FBIDirectorKash, @Kash_Patel
Daniel Bongino - Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
@FBIDDBongino, @dbongino
\
ODNI
Email format: first.last@ODNI.gov
Inspector General Hotline: ICIGHotline@odni.gov
FOIA Requests: ODNI_FOIA@odni.gov
\
Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence,
@TulsiGabbard, @DNIGabbard
Aaron Lukas, Principal Deputy DNI,
@DepDNILukas
Madeline Meeker, Assistant DNI, Strategic Communications (SC) (Acting),
@madelinemeeker
\
NCTC
Email format: first.last@ODNI.gov
Joseph Kent - Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
@NCTCKent, @joekent16jan19
\
Kelton “KJ” Jago - Deputy Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
\
TUNE IN LIVE: TODAY!
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring Christopher Mettlen, Vice President for Africa & the Middle East at Targeted Justice
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
\
\
@WolfOne45232323 exists.
No search suggestion ban.
v No search ban.
• Ghost ban.
Ghost Ban
This is what is referred to as conventional shadowban or thread banning as well. It comprises a search ban while threads are completely ripped apart by hiding reply tweets of the affected user to others. Everything will look perfectly normal to the affected user but many others will not be able to see reply tweets of the affected user at all. Reasons for this ban include behavior like excessive tweeting or following. Again, this type of ban seems to be temporally limited for active accounts.
Technical information about the result
No reply deboosting