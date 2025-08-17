More Contacts on X

DOJ

Email format: first.last@usdoj.gov

Pamela Bondi - Attorney General

@AGPamBondi

Todd Blanche - Deputy Attorney General

@DAGToddBlanche

Chad Mizelle - Chief of Staff to the Attorney General

@ChadMizelle47

Harmeet Dhillon - Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division

@AAGDhillon, @HarmeetKDhillon

Leo Terrell - Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General (Civil Rights Division)

@LeoTerrellDOJ, @TheLeoTerrell

Alina Habba - United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey

@USAttyHabba, @AlinaHabba

Jeanine Pirro - United States Attorney for the District of Columbia

@USAttyPirro, @JudgeJeanine

Ed Martin - United States Pardon Attorney

@EagleEdMartin

Abigail Slater - Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division

@AAGSlater, @gailaslater, Aaron Reitz - Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy

@aaron_reitz

Chad Gilmartin - Deputy Director, Office of Public Affairs

@ChadGilmartinCA

Derek Maltz - Former Interim Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, @derekmaltz_sr

Matthew R. Galeotti - Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division

John A. Eisenberg - Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division

Jordan Campbell - Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Consumer Protection Branch

\

FBI

Email format: first.last@ic.fbi.gov

Kashyap Patel - Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

@FBIDirectorKash, @Kash_Patel

Daniel Bongino - Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

@FBIDDBongino, @dbongino

\

ODNI

Email format: first.last@ODNI.gov

Inspector General Hotline: ICIGHotline@odni.gov

FOIA Requests: ODNI_FOIA@odni.gov

\

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence,

@TulsiGabbard, @DNIGabbard

Aaron Lukas, Principal Deputy DNI, @DepDNILukas

Madeline Meeker, Assistant DNI, Strategic Communications (SC) (Acting), @madelinemeeker

\

NCTC

Email format: first.last@ODNI.gov

Joseph Kent - Director of the National Counterterrorism Center

@NCTCKent, @joekent16jan19

\

Kelton “KJ” Jago - Deputy Director of the National Counterterrorism Center

\

\

