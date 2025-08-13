Government weaponization comes in all sizes.

In the latest The Gavel, attorney Ana Toledo interviewed Dr. Kirk Moore, a medical hero that injected saline solution to consenting patients instead of the COVID-19 bioweapon, it almost cost him his freedom. Dr. Kirk Moore is a respected 59-year-old plastic surgeon and former Navy Flight Surgeon from Utah. He’s got a rare combination of experience and courage.

VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v6xjimu-the-gavel-ep.-13.html

Thanks to the intervention of Mike Lee, Thomas Massie and, in particular, Marjorie Taylor Greene, this courageous surgeon got the charges dismissed three days after the trial began. He faced 35 years in prison.

For more than two years, Dr. Moore battled government weaponization and WON! He did not give up.

His Fight4Moore gift-send-go link is the following: https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore?

His plastic surgery clinic is appropriately named “Freedom” and can be found at freedoomsurgicalutah.com

God knows how many of us need freedom from nonconsensual implants…

\

Drug Cartels will be Targeted with DEW

Targeted Justice suggests that the CIA, DIA, and NCTC are very busy nominating thousands of cartel members to the TSDB. President Trump declared them a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Based on a 2023 study published in Science magazine analyzing data through 2022, an estimated 175,000 people are actively working as members of Mexican drug cartels, making these organizations the fifth-largest employer in the country.

\

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

More than 210 have signed up!

This is the largest TI Event in history. You don’t want to miss it.

Producer Dominic Halpin will be filming and doing interviews.

Sept 5 - 9th in Washington D.C.

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

The government criminals may be blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for the registration.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundNSA

/

5 Restacks