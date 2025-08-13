Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OD's avatar
OD
6hEdited

I live in a small Mexican town. INDEED ! You are the ONLY Americans who pointed out local in Mx nature of cartels. Greg Reese as usual has interesting piece on Mexico.. how it has been brought down from prosperity into poverty - along w Cuba... and what mexicans call LOST DECADE followed... in those days cartels saved lives - by hiring and paying directly into peoples hands... An hour and a half from a city - poverty still rules... and just about everybody are members of a cartel... pretty much all business owners on the main street are connected to the local cartel... Main street in my tiny town...... Cartels in Mx are equivalent to American : we -the-people.... i have a lot to say but not on social media... what u mention above has been going on for years here ! Some of them are TIs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture