Dominic Halpin

Please help us welcome Dominic Halpin to our Advisory Board.

Dominic is a British vlogger and founder of B2B technology publication, TechNative. Dominic became targeted by neuroweapons in 2023 and has experienced a range of "symptoms", driving him to create the documentary 'Cognitive Liberty: Neuroweapons and the Fight for Brain Privacy.' Dominic is motivated to expose these weapons and will continue to fight for full disclosure and regulation against electromagnetic torture.

"Cognitive Liberty" is dedicated to Targeted Individuals Worldwide:

Podcasts, Conference Calls & Events

August 4th - 10th, 2025

/

Monday, August 4th

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, August 11th at 9:30 PM EST

/

Tuesday, August 5th



GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Join according to your time zone.

🎤 The JAM’s SPECIAL GUEST:

Shawna Franke — Cardiac Nurse, Targeted Individual

🛡️ THEME:

Preserve and Protect Yourselves and Pray for us ALL!

📌 Additional Topics Covered: American Rights Cont’d · Boots On The Ground · Evidence Gathering · Legislative Call 2 Action · TI SOLUTIONS

📣 Tune in Tuesday Night!

We be JAMMIN’! 🎶

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📺 Follow GoGi on Rumble: GoGi4Justice

📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, August 6th

THE GAVEL - With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

x.com/TargetedJustice

FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Friday August 8th



Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Saturday, August 9th



Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am CST

LIVESTREAM

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

x.com/TargetedJustice

FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703

Location:

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007





/

Saturday



🚨 Ongoing! Beyond the Looking Glass presents Targeted Survivor Counterintelligence Training bi-weekly teleconference hosted by Jamie Rice (Quantum Reality Studies) and Melissa Miller. Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!



🕐 New Time: 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST /11 AM PST



Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, August 10th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Darrin Langton

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

\

\

