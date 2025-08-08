Contact Trump

There are many ways. You can do this!

\

Official Websites for President Donald J. Trump

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

Office of Donald J. Trump:

https://www.45office.com/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/ Trump Presidential Library: http://www.trumplibrary.gov/ Trump Organization: https://www.trump.com/ – Business-related site. Trump Presidential Library Email: trump.library@nara.gov. Trump Organization Contact: https://www.trump.com/connect

Trump Organization, 725 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY.

White House Comments line: 202-456-1111, Tuesday thru Thursday. X (Twitter): @realDonaldTrump (main personal account) and @POTUS Truth Social: @realDonaldTrump Instagram: @realdonaldtrump (37 million followers) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/ LinkedIn: TMTG (Truth Social's parent) has a company page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tmtgcorp YouTube: @realDonaldTrump

\

LETTER

President Trump,

The CIA and US Space Force operate satellite microwave weapons that are directed at U.S. civilians on the ground. IT IS TORTURE - we have pictures of the microwave burns. Rogue elements within the CIA, State Dept, FBI, DIA, DOJ, and DHS are involved in the coverup.

These 278,000 US civilians are the illegal subject of FISA warrants, according to Kash Patel, and are listed on the TSDB. They are J6ers, Catholics, Parents at school board meetings, etc.

The illegal TSDB list calls them "domestic extremists," and "domestic terrorists." Some 3 year-old children are listed as "suspected terrorists."

Please help us expose and shut this down. We have 21,000 members and 5 Medical Doctors on our team, that can confirm this is real.

Thank You,

John Smith, Targeted Individual

Please visit TargetedJustice.com

\

[share this information]

\

= = = == = = = = = = = = =

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9th in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

\

Targeted Action 2025 - Share a Ride?

Passengers are waiting in these cities - and more:

Denver, CO

Fairfield, IA

Fort Worth, TX

Goliad or Victoria, TX

Kenton, OH

Little Rock, AR (ready to travel!)

Murfreesboro, TN

Nyack, NY

Pensacola, FL

Scottsdale, AZ

St. Louis, MO

Woodbridge, VA

Drivers — your help is needed NOW!

👉 Get details on seat needs and special requests here:

https://tievents.org/targeted-action-2025-ride-share/

✈️ Flying In?

Landing at DCA (Reagan), IAD (Dulles), or BWI (Baltimore)? We’re connecting drivers and passengers for airport pickups, too!



Need a lift? Send your info.



Local drivers—we need you for airport runs!

\

SCAM ALERT

There are websites offering to take your name off the TSDB, or eliminate your V2K.

Do not send them money! Ask them to prove it for one week. Shut down all my targeting for one week.

They are using our name - we are not associated with these criminals.

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundNSA

/