1. Start with pictures. Show this flyer.

You can’t make this up. Many Targeted Individuals are burned & tortured every day with Microwave weapons. These weapons are operated by the U.S. Space Force at Schriever Base in Colorado.

https://targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns

2. Video with 5 Medical Doctors describing the targeting program.

3. Attorney Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse explain how the targeting program works.

4. Two Doctors, Two Lawyers, and an Army Officer with a Top Secret clearance

- all say the targeting program is real.

https://rumble.com/v4cy9qo-truth-be-told-targeted-individuals-symposium.html?

5. Six Lawyers state that the Targeting Program is real.

https://rumble.com/v508xtq-the-legal-aspects-of-targeting-symposium.html

TI Day Video

https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html

