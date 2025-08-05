1. Start with pictures. Show this flyer.
You can’t make this up. Many Targeted Individuals are burned & tortured every day with Microwave weapons. These weapons are operated by the U.S. Space Force at Schriever Base in Colorado.
https://targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns
2. Video with 5 Medical Doctors describing the targeting program.
https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html?
3. Attorney Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse explain how the targeting program works.
https://rumble.com/v4csmex-beyond-nanobots-how-they-can-track-every-person-on-earth-w-lighthouse-and-t.html
4. Two Doctors, Two Lawyers, and an Army Officer with a Top Secret clearance
- all say the targeting program is real.
https://rumble.com/v4cy9qo-truth-be-told-targeted-individuals-symposium.html?
5. Six Lawyers state that the Targeting Program is real.
https://rumble.com/v508xtq-the-legal-aspects-of-targeting-symposium.html
TI Day Video
https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html
What was your original purpose in creating this group? It's definitely not just to express opinions in the stratosphere! This is a global crisis for humanity! Without a global community united in protest, our individual strength is insufficient! You are the largest organization I've ever seen! Initiating a global protest would be the best! I can provide you with the contact information for victims' groups around the world, as long as you're willing to give it a try! This is for humanity! I hope you'll take this as a reference! I wish you good health and safety!