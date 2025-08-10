Psychiatric Fraud

Many TI’s are hit with the fraudulent psychiatric system each year. The United States Government and the Deep State are using this system to abuse the rights of citizens. This is being done to silence dissent, critics of government policy, and whistleblowers. There are numerous examples of individuals being forcibly confined to a mental hospital, when their only offense was challenging government corruption. The Diagnostic Symptoms Manual (DSM-5) has been substantially revised to include fake diseases for all kinds bogus symptoms, making it easier to silence critics and whistleblowers. The latest revision to the DSM-5 was a carefully orchestrated government exercise, that was done under secrecy and a lack of transparency, which many doctors have complained about.



This fraud is relevant to Targeted Individuals because to maintain the torture program, the CIA must convince the public that TI's are mentally unstable.



Psychiatric diagnosis of mental disorders can be a fraud, especially when it involves Targeted Individuals. There are no chemical tests, no laboratory tests, no definitive blood, saliva, hair, brain, or genetic tests - that define mental illness. No brain scan. No MRI. No CAT scan that can define mental illness.

It is not objective. It is not repeatable. It is not scientific. It is fraud.

If you have been a subject of this abusive system - please comment below.

Some quotes from respected doctors:



Dr. Allen Frances, M.D., “There is no definition of a mental disorder. It’s bullshit. I mean, you just can’t define it.”



Neurologist Fred A. Baughman, M.D., "There is no such thing whatsoever as a psychiatric or psychological disease."



British psychiatrist Dr Joanna Moncrieff, M.D.; "There is just absolutely no evidence that anyone with any mental disorder has a chemical imbalance of any sort...absolutely none."



Dr Peter R. Breggin, M.D., Psychiatrist; "For every class of psychiatric drugs, long-term studies have continued to show no proof of effectiveness. ... all psychiatric drugs have serious long-term adverse effects and tend to produce chronic brain impairment (CBI)."



Psychiatrist Dr David Kaiser, M.D., "Modern psychiatry has yet to convincingly prove the genetic/biologic cause of any single mental illness."



Dr Elliot S. Valenstein, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Michigan, "Contrary to what is often claimed, no biochemical, anatomical, or functional signs have been found that reliably distinguish the brains of mental patients."



Dr Dennis S. Charney, M.D. Psychiatry professor, Yale University School of Medicine, “We have so far failed to identify bona fide psychiatric disease genes or to delineate the precise etiological and pathophysiological basis of mental disorders."



Dr Thomas R. Insel, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), “The weakness” [of the DSM-5] “is its lack of validity….Unlike our definitions of ischemic heart disease, lymphoma, or AIDS, the DSM diagnoses are based on a consensus about clusters of clinical symptoms, not any objective laboratory measure.”



Dr. Thomas Szasz, M.D., from his book “Psychiatry: The Science of Lies,” "The assertion rests on an erroneous premise, namely, that the doctors were interested in distinguishing insane inmates properly committed from sane inmates falsely detained. The whole history of psychiatry belies this assumption. ... each time experience was consulted, it showed that the experts were unable to distinguish the sane from the insane".



If no abnormality of the body can be found, no disease or illness can be known to exist. Unproved theories about etiology, pathology and prognosis are pure speculation. This is why so many doctors are opposed to psychiatry and its labeling of mental diseases, according to the DSM. If the disease cannot be detected using objective, scientific means – then it cannot be proven to exist.



Science is objective and repeatable. It does involve opinions or voting. It is not subjective. Psychiatric diagnosis of mental disorders can be a fraud - especially when it involves Targeted Individuals.

The Antipsychiatry Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer group consisting of people who feel we may have been harmed by psychiatry — and of our supporters. They created a website to warn you of the harm routinely inflicted on those who receive psychiatric "treatment" and to promote the democratic ideal of liberty for all law-abiding people that has been abandoned in the U.S.A., Canada, and other supposedly democratic nations.



www.antipsychiatry.org

Danger Will Robinson!

This is not medical advice. It is opinions based on our experience with Targeted Individuals. See a Doctor, if you trust them.

Numerous TI’s have been advised by Medical Doctors - they need to consent to a “sleep study.” No TI has ever reported a reduction in targeting as a result. In general, gangstalking, V2K and DEW will get worse after a “sleep study” is performed.

Do not consent to emergency “gall bladder surgery.” This has happened to many TI’s. Get a second and third opinion. We have evidence that this is when implants are placed in your body. See our medical form, in prior newsletters, that warns doctors against placing implants.

If you had either one of these medical recommendations - please comment below.

About 1/3 of our female members have reported that sexual assault is part of their targeting and attacks. Some are done with microwave beam weapons, and some are actual physical rape.

Edward Snowden talks about corrupt Obama:

“He said he was going to close Guantanamo but he kept it open, he said he was going to limit extrajudicial killings and drone strikes that had been so routine in the Bush years. But Obama went on to authorize vastly more drone strikes than Bush. It became an industry.”

