Yes, I am dealing with this without a doubt. Went into a psychiatric unit to get off of an opiate medication I no longer needed or wanted and left with a dx of schizophrenia. I’m 44 years old. Onset of this disease is early 20’s. I have never in my entire life wrestled with voices or hallucinations or paranoia. When I was dc from unit no Dr even explained this diagnoses or confronted me with it in hospital, I just happened to come across it on my paperwork at home. When I noticed it I contacted the hospital to have them amend the record but they said they would not. So I don’t know where to go from here. It’s sad but I can see why this discredits people. I went to that same hospital for care about a month ago and was treated like I was mentally ill and they thought I was lying about what I came in for. Jesus pls help us. We need reform so bad. I forgive all.

Doctors are all corrupt and don't want to have problems with the system... they only care about pharmaceutical company money... they don't have a psychology degree or a valid degree to understand how mind control works... they don't even talk about graphene oxide in packaged foods... all of humanity plays in a cohesive ignorance... in fact, it tends to go in the wrong direction... their knowledge has lagged behind technological advancement while the world has changed... they haven't researched vaccines because they didn't want to lose their professional skills or be killed... Deepstate science moves forward and they are left there waiting. My mind control is 24 hours a day. I have a persistent ringing in my ears every day... They try to traumatize me with voices in my head... if I start watching the news the opinions about me change from negative to positive... I have to do optogenetics every morning when I wake up to understand if they performed a satanic ritual on me during the night... I have to listen to music to purify my soul at the end of the day... I have to be careful not to give myself a heart attack with the efforts... I have heard the experiences of many targets and they are similar to mine. I live in Italy and these things cannot be talked about because they are still infantile and live on selfies... every day I have to drink diluted Malox because I have a burning sensation in my chest... I am 53 years old and I think I have been a Target for 15 years... but with 5g the issue has become complicated.... I often have a flickering in my vision due to the Target's microwaves... physical strength is limited to a few daily tasks... I have to sleep a lot to have a perfect lucidity...so I also sleep during the day...I spend my days sleeping.

