Please help us welcome Dr Juliette Engel to our Advisory Board!

Dr Engel is the author of 3 books, covering her experience as an MK-Ultra victim.

She is an accomplished medical doctor, and is working to expose and shut down the on-going MK-Ultra program.

Dr. Juliette Engel was born into a family of OSS/CIA/NSA operatives and sold into the MKUltra Program Monarch by her father at the age of 6. She survived a childhood of mind control, satanic ritual abuse and faced a future as a prostitute for the CIA. Fortunately, she escaped at the age of seventeen and put herself through university and medical school, becoming a physician in Seattle and having no memory of her childhood.

During a mission to improve medical care for children in orphanages, she discovered a link between the State institutions and an international network that trafficked young Russian girls to Scandinavia for prostitution. She followed their trail north into Norway, where she ran headlong into the international slave trade of the 20th Century. From that point forward, there was no turning back for the determined doctor, as she traveled throughout the former USSR, often at great personal peril, building a network of villagers, educators, police, media, and government officials called the Angel Coalition who committed their talents and resources to creating an underground railroad that helped thousands of trafficking victims to return safely home. As a result of her work, she became eyewitness to the collapse of an empire as the USSR broke apart, and the Russian people struggled to find their identity without losing their humanity.

In the ten years that she ran the Angel Coalition from Moscow, the Russian Angels saved over 70,000 children.

She is now back home in America and planning a nationwide public information campaign with her new podcast, “Angels Over America.”

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

More than 210 have signed up!

This is the largest TI Event in history. You don’t want to miss it.

Producer Dominic Halpin will be filming and doing interviews.

Sept 5 - 9th in Washington D.C.

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

