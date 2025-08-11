Join us in Washington DC - Sept 5th - 9th
Podcasts & Conference Calls
AUGUST 11-17, 2025
Monday, August 11th
/
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call
Cancelled this week.
/
Wednesday, August 13th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
Special Guest Dr Kirk Moore
Attorney Ana Toledo is honored to interview HERO Dr. Kirk Moore. Wrongfully Prosecuted for Upholding Medical Ethics During COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates.
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Friday August 15th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
/
Sunday, August 17th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring Christopher Mettlen, Vice President for Africa & the Middle East at Targeted Justice
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
