Are Drones attacking U.S. Targeted Individuals?

Let’s do the math.

There are only 3 different operational drones in the US Military that can carry more than 500 pounds. (Electromagnetic weapons and their equipment, weigh more than 1000 pounds. )

As of 2024, only 165 of these operational drones exist, and most of them are stationed outside of the United States.

Small drones can carry a camera and a light. Nothing else. They cannot carry a EM weapon.

According to Kash Patel, in 2021 there were 278,000 people that had their rights repeatedly violated by the FISA court. Those are the TI’s.

How do you surveil and attack 278,000 Targeted Individuals with less than 100 drones in the U.S.? ANSWER: You can’t…

CONCLUSION: Most TI’s are not being attacked with drones, because it is mathematically impossible.

Most of your attacks come from cell towers and satellites. Not drones.

Please start checking the cell towers around you, and stop pointing at a light in the sky. A camera and a light cannot torture you.

Targeted Justice will share the best information that is available. You may not like what we share, but we will not sugarcoat the truth into something, just to please you. We back up our claims with facts and evidence.

You are not getting attacked by drones at any distance. First, Check to see if the moon is following you in the car. It’s an optical illusion. Try it with a video camera. If a small Walmart drone is really following you - it cannot hurt you. They cannot carry an EM weapon.

Drones with Over 500 lb Payload

1. MQ‑9 Reaper

Manufacturer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Max Payload: Approximately 3,750–3,850 lb (1,700–1,746 kg) U.S. Air ForceCanvas4EveryoneWar Wings Daily.

Number Built / In Inventory: Active force inventory is listed at 102 units Wikipedia.

2. RQ‑4 Global Hawk

3. MQ‑4C Triton

Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman (maritime variant of RQ‑4).

Max Payload: (Assumed similar to RQ-4, but explicit payload data not easily found—implicitly ≥ 3,000 lb based on derivation).

Number Built / Planned: U.S. Navy planned 68, with 30 delivered as of 2024 Wikipedia.

