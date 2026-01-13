Recent image of Maduro in U.S. custody - apparent nosebleed.

\

Venezuelan President Maduro was captured and his bloody shirt appears to show that he was bleeding from the nose or mouth. This appears to be consistent with reports that Venezuelan military guards were disabled, vomiting, nosebleeds, and became easy targets for US troops.

To correct the record, this is not caused by “sonic weapons.” These descriptions are consistent with High-Powered Microwave (HPM) weapons.

A sonic weapon is dependent upon the vibration of molecules in the atmosphere - to deliver a pulse. However, a microwave weapon fired from a satellite, where there is no atmosphere or molecules, does not depend on vibration to sustain the pulse. This information is clearly propaganda, originating from the CounterIntelligence Divisions of the C1A and DIA.

These microwave attacks are consistent with reports of embassy staff members that suffer from Havana Syndrome.

Nosebleeds are listed as a common symptom in analyses of Havana Syndrome, alongside headache, nausea, fatigue, and balance issues. They are noted in both acute and long-term sequelae, with some cases involving recurrent vertigo and nosebleeds.

mcpress.mayoclinic.org

A 2020 National Academies of Sciences report (commissioned by the U.S. government) linked symptoms, including nosebleeds, to potential “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.”

theguardian.com

\

Indian military troops were reportedly attacked by Chinese microwave weapons, in November 2020, near Ladakh although China denies the reports. This involves disputed land between China and India.

The symptoms described in those accounts were limited to vomiting, violent sickness, severe pain from skin heating, nausea, disorientation, and inability to stand or function, which reportedly forced retreats without direct combat.

forbes.com

\

L3Harris Applied Technologies

Targeted Justice has repeatedly identified the Satellite Vircator (U.S. Patent 4,345,220) as the microwave weapon that causes Havana Syndrome and the above symptoms, including nosebleeds. These weapons are manufactured in San Leandro, California at the former Titan Corporation plant, now owned by L3Harris Applied Technologies, 2700 Merced St, San Leandro, CA 94577. (510) 357-4610.

Targeted Justice has also stated that the “Golden Dome” will likely be constructed with hundreds of these satellite weapons, which can be used to attack more civilians.

U.S. Patent 4,345,220

\

More Lies from CNN - The Fake News Network

CNN ran a story today claiming that “handheld” weapons are behind Havana Syndrome. Consider the source of this “news.”

https://www.cnn.com/2026/01/13/politics/havana-syndrome-device-pentagon-hsi

The report claims that DHS personnel paid millions of dollars for a handheld device that causes Havana Syndrome. This is certainly false information and propaganda. No pictures of the device were provided. No sources were named. (Always be wary of the “anonymous sources” claim…)

The report claims “the device could fit in a backpack.” And that it contains Russian-made parts.

Recall that CNN also promoted the Russia collusion hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop as fake, promoted COVD vaccines, continues to promote the trans agenda, and child mutilation. They work directly with the C1A and Project Mockingbird.

There are 300,000 Targeted Individuals in the U.S., and around 6 Million worldwide.

Do you really believe that the Russians quietly made 6 million handheld weapons that cost millions of dollars each? Or let’s do the math for just Americans: 300,000 x 3 million dollars each = $900 Billion dollars. The annual budget for the entire Russian government is around $400 Billion.

This claim is mathematically and financially impossible.

Don’t fall for it. CNN is Fake News.

\