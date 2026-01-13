Targeted Justice Newsletter

Remember that Anderson Cooper worked for the C1A before he went to work for CNN. That's how connected they are...

Also keep in mind:

1. A handheld device DOES NOT emit a microwave beam. The signal spreads out like a funnel.

2. How does the operator know where to point the "handheld" gun?

3. This technology does not allow someone to see through walls.

4. No technology can see behind 2 walls. Every house has more than one wall.

5. It cannot relay the target's GPS coordinates to a handheld weapon.

6. There is no transmitter, receiver and antenna for GPS coordinates.

7. It cannot detect the absorption between the weapon and the target, and adjust the power.

8. It would definitely harm anyone that used it - because emissions are not limited to the output.

9. Your microwave attacks come from satellites and cell towers. Not handheld devices.

10. See our prior posts about fake "handheld" weapons.

https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/hand-held-microwave-beam-weapons?

https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/microwave-oven-a-weapon?

https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/are-lrad-or-ads-trucks-used-against?

