Sci-Fi Guns?
We continue to receive claims from some Targeted Individuals - that anyone can buy a microwave beamforming weapon. We disagree. If you seriously believe that something on the internet will produced microwave beams - why are you waiting to buy it? Be a sucker and go buy it! It will be a plastic toy! Please try to prove us wrong.
The plastic toy that you receive in the mail - Is it hand-held and light-weight, and:
Produce a microwave beam?
Give someone excruciating pain?
Develop Havana Syndrome?
Cause microwave burns?
Produce a carrier wave for Voice to Skull (V2K)?
These plastic toys will do none of the above. Don’t be a sucker…
Stun Guns are a Directed Energy Weapon?
Pure B.S.
We also hear claims that a hand-held Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) can be purchased. We have seen these claims. It is a hand-held stun gun that can be bought at Academy for $20. It is not a Directed Energy Weapon - you literally must touch the person before discharging it. It does not emit microwaves or microwave beams. We have no credible evidence of Targeted Individuals ever being hit from their neighbor’s house, 50 feet away, with a stun gun. Another bogus claim. Don’t be a sucker and fall for these claims.
Magnetron - cut away to see the inside
The microwave oven hoax
This is another story that we receive. “Your neighbors are operating a microwave oven’s magnetron - and pointing it at you.” Laughable.
A magnetron does not produce a microwave beam. It never did. It never will. The microwave signal spreads out like a funnel and dissipates after about 10 feet. After 10 feet - it will not produce much of any effect, because the signal is so weak.
Also sheetrock, wood, painted walls, and other materials will absorb much of the signal, giving it even less range. There is no credible evidence that Targeted Individuals have ever been attacked by magnetrons.
Beamforming from Cell Towers
This is how Targeted Individuals are usually attacked.
It produces an invisible microwave beam, like a laser beam, but made with microwaves.
Cell Towers are the biggest problem
The majority of your microwave attacks come from cell towers. A smaller percentage comes from Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. These weapons all require a Top Secret clearance, and most (if not all) of them work at Schriever Base. See our details about Schriever Base:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/schriever-base.html
Antennasearch.com
will show you the cell towers around you. Look it up.
Inter Human communication and cognition
Convolutional Neural Network
Social Network
Communication Network
What else?
I agree although those stun guns can be turned into a functional EMP device which may have some effect to the EM weapons but don't recommend playing with technologies such as this without technical knowhow or experience....
I thought about the microwaves and even connecting to copper squares. One inside the microwave and one outside in order to create a type of radar... never tried it and probably hazardous too...
My next invention looks promising though...
Anyway a lot of the attacks are in fact sonic based (mechanical waveforms) remember that. I am too interested in disrupting the EM Weapons part.
I am not a big beliver in the antenna arrays that TJ believe but am of the dishes commonly put near the telecommunications equipment. The reason for this is standard dipole antennas can not create squarewaves (used in pulse modulated microwaves) just spikes used for bit rate of data... I might be wrong... but there is a movie called "Control Factor 2003" this is 21 years old.