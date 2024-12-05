Sci-Fi Guns?

We continue to receive claims from some Targeted Individuals - that anyone can buy a microwave beamforming weapon. We disagree. If you seriously believe that something on the internet will produced microwave beams - why are you waiting to buy it? Be a sucker and go buy it! It will be a plastic toy! Please try to prove us wrong.

The plastic toy that you receive in the mail - Is it hand-held and light-weight, and:

Produce a microwave beam? Give someone excruciating pain? Develop Havana Syndrome? Cause microwave burns? Produce a carrier wave for Voice to Skull (V2K)?

These plastic toys will do none of the above. Don’t be a sucker…

/

Stun Guns are a Directed Energy Weapon?

Pure B.S.

We also hear claims that a hand-held Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) can be purchased. We have seen these claims. It is a hand-held stun gun that can be bought at Academy for $20. It is not a Directed Energy Weapon - you literally must touch the person before discharging it. It does not emit microwaves or microwave beams. We have no credible evidence of Targeted Individuals ever being hit from their neighbor’s house, 50 feet away, with a stun gun. Another bogus claim. Don’t be a sucker and fall for these claims.

/

Magnetron - cut away to see the inside

The microwave oven hoax

This is another story that we receive. “Your neighbors are operating a microwave oven’s magnetron - and pointing it at you.” Laughable.

A magnetron does not produce a microwave beam. It never did. It never will. The microwave signal spreads out like a funnel and dissipates after about 10 feet. After 10 feet - it will not produce much of any effect, because the signal is so weak.

Also sheetrock, wood, painted walls, and other materials will absorb much of the signal, giving it even less range. There is no credible evidence that Targeted Individuals have ever been attacked by magnetrons.

/

/

/

Beamforming from Cell Towers

This is how Targeted Individuals are usually attacked.

It produces an invisible microwave beam, like a laser beam, but made with microwaves.

/

Cell Towers are the biggest problem

The majority of your microwave attacks come from cell towers. A smaller percentage comes from Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. These weapons all require a Top Secret clearance, and most (if not all) of them work at Schriever Base. See our details about Schriever Base:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/schriever-base.html

Antennasearch.com

will show you the cell towers around you. Look it up.

/

/

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday happens on Tuesdays in December. Please consider giving to Targeted Individuals worldwide. Make a donation to Targeted Justice. Donations are tax-deductible.

Our Board of Directors and Staff volunteers are not paid for their work.

They work for you.

Please give generously.

/

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. Especially looking for India, UK, Canada, & Australia. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc.

https://obsproject.com/

Step-by-Step Tutorial for Podcasting

https://riverside.fm/blog/how-to-record-with-obs

/

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/