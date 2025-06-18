Did you ever take a picture of this ADS truck parked on your street?

Are Active Denial System (ADS) being used against Targeted Individuals? No.

The Active Denial System is a U.S. military truck-mounted weapon that uses 95 GHz millimeter waves to cause a burning sensation, and was tested in Afghanistan in 2010.

Less than 20 of these trucks were ever built by Raytheon, and they were withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2010 because they were ineffective. The millimeter signal is easily blocked by a sheet of plywood or a mattress, which the Afghans quickly learned.

Emission Characteristics: The emission from the antenna has a width of about 2 meters (6 feet) at the target.

Targeted Individuals are attacked with microwave beams that have a typical width of 1/2 inch. The ADS truck is not capable of producing a small microwave beam. These ADS trucks are very large. Targeted Individuals have never provided a picture of one of these giant trucks parked on their street.

TI’s that receive microwave burns might be attacked from satellite xray weapons, but we have been unable to get these TI’s to wear a radiological badge (RAD-triage) to confirm it.

Limitations of the ADS truck:

Weather Sensitivity: Rain, fog, or humidity attenuate the beam, reducing the effectiveness and range.

Line-of-Sight Requirement: The beam cannot curve or penetrate obstacles, such as walls, or a sheet of plywood. Unless you are out in the open - it does not work.

Size and Power: Early systems were bulky, requiring significant power (diesel generators, which are noisy).

Another large truck with ADS system. If one of these was parked on your street - you would know it. Where are your pictures of it parked on your street?

Are LRAD trucks being used against Targeted Individuals? No.

There has never been a documented case of a TI being harmed on a daily basis with an LRAD. They are rarely used, and mostly ineffective.

They are not a microwave beam weapon. They are an acoustic device that typically operates around 2,500 Hz. Where is the picture of a giant LRAD truck parked on your street, and hitting you?

During the 2020 George Floyd protests, LRADs were noted to be limited to a few hundred meters in noisy urban environments. Their effective range is much less than what the manufacturer claims.

If they are so effective - then why didn’t they use them everywhere on “No Kings Day” last weekend?

A water cannon is far more effective for crowd control. The fire department loves to spray people…

Cell tower microwave beam weapons have a range of 5+ miles, and the scalar wave will easily go thru many buildings before hitting you. An LRAD device is easily blocked by any wall.

The microwave beam weapons from cell towers and satellites are much higher frequencies. Vircators on satellites use 3920 - 3935 MHz. TJ has measured this repeatedly and has taken pictures of the readings. See our website.

Cell towers use different frequencies for weapons, V2K, and RNM.

Microwave Frequencies used on the U.S. population

(thanks to Armando)



1) V2K: 450 - 700 MHz [Subliminal messages at population] U.S. Patent 4,877,027 (intermittent)

2) Scanning from Cell Towers: 500 - 580 MHz, 5 - 10 MHz spacing, X-Y-Z planes (continuous)

3) Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM): 600 - 800 MHz, U.S. Patent 3,951,134 (continuous)

4) Satellite tracking (Lockheed GPS): 3200 - 3750 MHz, U.S. Patent 4,384,293A (continuous)

5) Satellite Vircator Weapon (L3Harris): 3920 - 3935 MHz, U.S. Patent 4,345,220 (intermittent)

6) Popcorn tracking signals, from cell towers: 735 - 760 MHz (continuous)

(The Vircator is one of the microwave weapons that causes Havana Syndrome)

Concerns about LRADs come from their potential for misuse, as they can cause permanent hearing damage if used improperly at close range. Legal challenges, such as a 2021 settlement with the NYPD, have restricted their use.

The LRAD is noted to produce tones typically around 2,500 Hz, where the human ear is particularly sensitive, maximizing perceived loudness and discomfort.

They are ineffective and have a very limited range - less than a city block.

If a Targeted Individual is being hit with this - then where are the pictures on your street? Let's see the picture of the LRAD truck parked on your street?

Targeted Individuals are NOT being attacked by LRAD's because:

1. It causes hearing damage at 100 feet, and is easily photographed by anyone at 100 feet.

2. The device is easily blocked by an ordinary wall.

3. No Targeted Individual has ever taken a picture of an LRAD truck parked on their street and being used against them.

Your microwave attacks come from cell towers and satellites. Not trucks with giant antennas, that are parked on your street. STOP listening to your V2K.

Do your neighbors have electronics like this? No.

Do they have giant antennas like this? No.

Do you neighbors have a Top Secret clearance? No.

Training for Electromagnetic Warfare - US Space Force Delta 3 , Colorado Springs

Training for Electromagnetic Warfare - US Space Force Delta 3, Colorado Springs

