Is this a Weapon?

We have some Targeted Individuals that think their neighbors are operating microwave ovens as a weapon. Let’s look at the math & physics…

/

What happens when you open a magnetron (the heart of a microwave oven) to send microwaves?

The gov’t criminals have placed this diagram on many websites to convince you that an open microwave oven is a “weapon.” Does that make sense? Let’s find out.

/

/

/

Sunday, April 20th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast with Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/