Honorable Kash Patel - New FBI Director

We Need your Help!

Write to them! If you truly want to shut down the program - write!

11 December 2024



Honorable Kash Patel

c/o Binnall Law Group

717 King Street, Ste 200

Alexandria, VA 22314





Honorable Mr Patel:



I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc.



I am a “Non-Investigative Subject” (NIS) placed in one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.



My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Our research shows this is a CIA Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), based on MK-Ultra.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, harassment and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).



The National Academy of Sciences have reported that these attacks are real. Delta 3 of the U.S. Space Force (General Saltzman) openly admits they are operating Electromagnetic Weapons.



The constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We are depending on you. Please shut down this illegal program.



More details:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html



https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/meet-cia-officer-gen-david-abba?



Sincerely,



attachments:

- Fig. T-1, TSDB details

- Microwave Burns

- Fig. S-1, Security clearances

Peter Hegseth - Sec of Defense

3057 Patton Branch Rd

Goodlettsville TN 37072

Tulsi Gabbard - Office of Director National Intelligence

PO Box 1401

Honolulu, HI 96807

