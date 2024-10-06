General David Abba - Executive Director of the Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO)

https://www.acq.osd.mil/leadership/sapco/maj-gen-david-abba.html

david.abba@af.mil

General David Abba

The Air Force uniform is his cover story. His illegal programs are funded by the CIA under the black budget. His residence is located within walking distance to CIA Headquarters. He can literally walk to the CIA front gates. (This is a public record.)

Why does this matter to Targeted Individuals? Because his department controls the Security Clearances for everyone that is allowed to know about the Targeted Individual Program. The evidence suggests he holds a Top Secret/SCI clearance at Level 37 – COSMIC. The TI program is a USAP, we estimate at Level 35 - ULTRA, the Code Name for MK-ULTRA.

Figure S-1, “38 Levels of Security Clearance”

*Note: The numbering system is approximate and based on Dr Steven Greer's research with Top Secret whistleblowers, and interviews provided by Dr Bill Deagle.

Special access programs (SAPs) are security procedures that protect highly classified information. SAPs can range from black projects to routine but especially-sensitive operations, such as presidential security. In addition, a SAP may impose more stringent investigative or adjudicative requirements.

Within the Department of Defense, SAP is better known as "SAR" by the mandatory Special Access Required (SAR) markings.

Definitions

USAP – Unacknowledged Special Access Program

SAP - Special Access Program

SCI - Sensitive Compartmented Information

Two types of SAP exist – acknowledged and unacknowledged. The existence of an acknowledged SAP may be publicly disclosed, but the details of the program remain classified. An unacknowledged SAP (or USAP) is made known only to authorized persons. General Abba's department controls most of the access to these programs, and can destroy a military officer's career, by denying them security access to a program.

Keep in mind, these men swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution. Do you think they are living up to it?

His residence address is a public record. See fastpeoplesearch.com

I wonder what his wife would think about the projects that he works on?

Zillow values his house at $1.3MM. He has worked for the government his entire life – how is affording that kind of house? Let me guess – the CIA owns the house and they rent it dirt cheap...

6304 Mori St

McLean, VA 22101

https://www.fastpeoplesearch.com/name/david-abba_virginia

https://www.zillow.com/homes/6304-Mori-St-Mc-Lean,-VA-22101_rb/

Dr William LaPlante & Gary Ashworth.

Two of his henchmen are Dr William LaPlante and Gary Ashworth. Waived SAPs are a subset of USAPs in the Department of Defense. These SAPs are exempt from most laws and reporting by the Secretary of Defense. Congress needs to change this.

References:

Majestic 12, https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majestic_12 Dr Steven Greer, “How the Secret Government Works.” Youtube.com, Nov 2015. Dr Bill Deagle, “Interview on his time at Schriever Air Force Base.” Youtube.com Key Evidence of the TI Program, https://www.targetedjustice.com/key-evidence.html Richard Lighthouse, “The Discovery of Parallel Universes,” https://www.amazon.com/Discovery-Parallel-Universes-Richard-Lighthouse-ebook/dp/B00S5L5O6G/ref=mp_s_a_1_1? / /

“American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures -- and that means not only informed and responsible criticism, but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.”

— U.S. Supreme Court, Baumgartner v. United States, 322 U.S. 665 (1944)

