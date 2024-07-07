Women committing War Crimes & Treason
Using the latest Lockheed GPS Block 3 satellites, the all-women crew of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron are proud of their abilities to track & attack United States civilians on U.S. soil. This is Treason.
“We decided to have this female team on crew during the SCA, creating a more historic event for the squadron.”
- Lt. Alexis Thuli, 2nd SOPS Assistant Flight Commander
"Yes, committing Treason is usually considered a historic event..."
- Richard Lighthouse
An article on the Space Force website, was very proud of the women on active duty in 2nd Space Operations Squadron, at Schriever AFB. Fortunately, we are here to correct the story...
https://www.schriever.spaceforce.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2289761/space-force-makes-history-with-all-female-2-sops-crew/
The government criminals removed the webpage, but we saved it…
(This govt webpage is saved on numerous archive sites.)
These women are literally committing War Crimes & Treason, by tracking & attacking U.S. civilians on United States soil. These women swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution, which they clearly forgot. The Lockheed GPS satellites that these military personnel operate, are designed to track and attack anyone in the United States. All they need for proof, is to examine the log files for the weapons. They could even use a signal analyzer to check the tracking signal on their own heads, 3600 - 3750 MHz. It will clearly identify the precise GPS coordinates that are being targeted by the satellites. The "Payload" is the weapon system, operated by Lt. Mary McLaughlin - she attended the Mission Qualification Training (MQT) classes. The GPS attack coordinates are often within the United States, and they know it. They can even read the "Payload's" targeting coordinates in real time. Anyone that reads the log file of attack coordinates would know, they are committing TREASON.
So why would they do this? The Nuremberg Trials after WW2, proved that claiming, "I was simply following orders," - will only get you a death sentence. Targeted Justice is anxious to help these women, experience long-term prison sentences for their crimes.
Please send an email to these war criminals:
First.Last@SpaceForce.mil
1st Lt. Alexis Thuli, 2nd SOPS Assistant flight commander
1st Lt. Kelley McCaa, 2nd SOPS Satellite vehicle operator
1st Lt. Mary McLaughlin, 2nd SOPS Payload system operator (WEAPON)
1st Lt. Mikayla Roberts, 2nd SOPS Mission analyst
Staff Sgt. Kelly Malone, 2nd SOPS Crew chief
Senior Airman Joelle Schritt, 19th SOPS Mission planner
Airman 1st Class Gillian Clover, 2nd SOPS Satellite systems operator
Airman 1st Class Larissa Contreras, 2nd SOPS SSO.
Senior Officers that are involved:
Brig. Gen. Traci Kueker-Murphy, Director of Operations
Lt. Col. Michael Schriever, 2nd SOPS Squadron commander
Maj. Lucia White, 2nd SOPS Assistant director of operations
Capt. Angela Tomasek, 2nd SOPS Flight commander
EL PASO COUNTY PROPERTY RECORDS - public records
https://property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso/#/
(How do military personnel afford these homes on a government paycheck??)
Last known address.
Property values from zillow.com, July 2024
Kueker-Murphy, Traci Lyn 5934 Treeledge Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-6123 Property Value = $605,200
SCHRIEVER, MICHAEL K. - 2138 WOODPARK DR COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80951-473 Property Value = $466,900
WHITE, LUCIA ROSANN - 4253 Purple Plum Way, COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80923-8201 Property Value = $672,200
TOMASEK, ANGELA - 2402 GREAT SKY RD COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80915-1940 Property Value = $549,100 sold 3/18/22
THULI, ALEXIS - 10936 Hanalei Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Property Value = $304,400
MCCAA, KELLEY A. - 9250 Temettate Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Property Value = $908,000
MCLAUGHLIN, MARY E. - 530 N INSTITUTE ST COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80903-3142 Property Value = $356,600 sold 12/19/22
ROBERTS, MIKAYLA R. - 6697 COTTONWOOD TREE DR COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80927 Property Value = $523,500 sold 7/8/21
MALONE, KELLY - 201 TURF TRAIL PL FOUNTAIN CO, 80817-4129 Property Value = $378,800
Joelle Ann Schritt - 6630 Fielding Ter, Colorado Springs, CO 80911-2910 Property Value = $477,000
Gillian Frances Clover - 1650 N Murray Blvd, Unit 214, Colorado Springs, CO 80915 Rent?
Larissa Marie Contreras - 6380 Council Pt, Unit 208 Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Rent?
More info from our web page:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/treason-at-schriever-afb.html
The chknshts are sending another storm to Houston. Mathematically improbable.
We’ve got lots more to publish..
