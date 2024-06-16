After you discover you are a targeted individual, you start seeing things differently.

What once seemed …über cool becomes outright creepy.

Take, for example one of the most all-time famous songs: “Every Breath You Take” by the Police.

Every breath you take,

Every move you make

Every step you take,

I’ll be watching you

Oh can’t you see?

You belong to me…

This song broke all records. According to Billboard, this song was the biggest hit of 1983 in the United States. It stayed at #1 for eight weeks, longer than any other song that year.

People misinterpreted it as a love song. However, its composer Sting admits that ”...it's a nasty little song, really rather evil. It's about jealousy and surveillance and ownership."

Lockheed Martin and Boeing GPS satellites have the capacity to track every human on earth 24/7, in violation of the most basic privacy and human rights. These tracking satellites allow the treacherous ‘Guardians’ at the United States Space Force to watch every step you take, every move you make, in blatant violation of your Fourth Amendment.

Waltz in Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM), and the song takes on an entirely new eerie meaning.

RNM is a patented technology used to remotely ‘read’ your thoughts six seconds before you come up with them. Using two intercepting signals from different weaponized cell towers ranging from 600-800 Mhz, government criminals can literally not only watch every step you take, but also read every thought you have. This is done by remotely reading your brain waves, which are then translated into words. The United States patent for this technology can be found under number 3,951,134.

This “mind reading” happens six seconds before your thought emerges into your conscious mind, when your subconscious mind generates it, giving the perpetrators time to inflict harm.

Government criminals use the information they obtain through RNM for, among other things, tormenting targeted individuals with a wide array of PsyOps that range from microwave auditory effect – also known as voice-to-skull- to subliminal messaging geared at attacking your emotions. This is not fantastical science fiction. The US Patent number for it is 4,877,027.

For those of you who have been implanted illegally with a wireless body area network (WBAN), the song gets even creepier. Those with access to the interface applications used to manipulate your implants via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth can have real-time access to a wide range of your biological data such as your insulin or alcohol levels; heart rate and blood pressure, etc. They can even count the steps you take.

The criminals that illegally implanted and monitor you actually think you that belong to them. As their experiment, they actually think they own your body and the authority to control your thoughts.

It is every bit as illegal as it sounds.

Congress continues to fund the Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program under which the US Space Force and the CIA carry out such outrageously unconstitutional invasions of privacy, no questions asked. Agencies vested with the obligation of investigating and prosecuting these federal crimes instead collaborate and protect the government criminals perpetrating them.

BECOMING A FAILED INVESTMENT.

In the face of such powerful technology, some targeted individuals become despondent and hopeless, obsessing with the seemingly limitless power of their technology.

Others have chosen to fight back.

The first step in defeating the criminals is taking one day, one hour, one minute at a time. Moping over the past is an exercise in futility. Obsessing over what has not happened is a waste of time.

One way to counteract their illegal monitoring of your biological data is corrupting it.

An easy way to do so is through a tens unit. You can find the online for as cheap as $20.00. The electric pulsations of the tens unit interferes with the integrity of the data being transmitted. The criminals really hate this device and hack it when you use it while in public, causing it to produce sudden, painful jolts.

Another way to corrupt the biometric data they illegally harvest from you without your consent is through the use of an electric massager pen over those areas that you know you have implants. The electric pulse also serves to disrupt the device and the data transmitted, if only for a little while.

Anything that creates interference with the signals that the implant emit will ruin their data collection. I personally use a device that creates an electric field that makes ‘noise’ that disrupts the transmission of data and interferes with RNM frequencies. It somewhat disrupts the emotional and sleep manipulation perpetrated through RNM.

Do not freely surrender your biometric data. Use any method you prefer to corrupt it as much as you can.

In so doing, enjoy the satisfaction that comes from knowing that for this day, those profiting from your targeting were not able to know every step or move you made.

Stay strong! We will overcome.

