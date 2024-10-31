Settlement of $4.95 million for one day of Torture.

This is the current legal standard for torture settlements. In January 2008, the City Council of Chicago approved a $19.8 million settlement with four men who claimed torture abuse by Jon Burge and his men.

On May 6, 2015, Chicago City Council additionally approved "reparations" of $5.5 million to victims of the torture, after spending $100 million in previous legal settlements.

Police Captain, Jon Burge torture allegations

Doug Jones podcast returning - “That Gangstalking Show”

The popular podcast from Doug Jones is returning. Stay tuned…

We will make announcements about the date and time.

Honeypots

Many TI’s are hit with “honeypots” at work, or in their personal life.

Just so you know - it is an FBI operation. The FBI admits they run honeypot operations.

The FBI ran a ‘honeypot’ operation on 2016 Trump campaign – whistleblower

The previously unknown infiltration scheme was reportedly ordered by James Comey immediately after Trump announced his candidacy. The operation was “personally directed” by Comey and launched in June 2015 without any case file being created in the FBI’s database, according to a whistleblower report.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/oct/29/whistleblower-james-comey-fbi-honey-pot-spies-infi/

Social Security Disability Approved!

Dr Len Ber received approval of his Social Security Disability, due to “Havana Syndrome.” This is the first time the U.S. Government has acknowledged that civilians are being attacked and affected.

The National Academy of Sciences determined that the likely cause is “pulsed, RF energy.” Only the U.S. Space Force has had access to these weapons since 1984. Today, the U.S. Space Force has DELTA 3. A military unit that openly admits they are operating Electromagnetic Weapons.

Five Eyes developing ‘secret cloud’

The technology would reportedly allow intelligence agencies from the US, Canada, Britain, New Zealand and Australia to share data. These countries are party to the multilateral UK-USA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence. "Five Eyes" can refer to the group of intelligence agencies of these countries. The term "Five Eyes" originated as shorthand for "AUS/CAN/NZ/UK/US EYES ONLY."

http://breakingdefense.com/2024/10/five-eyes-officials-say-they-want-a-shared-top-secret-cloud-someday/

