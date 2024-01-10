Major Jeffrey Prather (ret.) U.S. Army Special Forces

Major Prather is a retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State and turned Whistle Blower. He has served with Special Forces, Chief of Global Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Fast & Furious whistle blower. He is an Author, Speaker, Martial Arts Master, Television and film actor, Firearms instructor, and a Chaplain. He has appeared on Fox News, Drudge Report, and the Laura Ingram show. Jeffrey has appeared weekly for over a decade on local TV and radio. You can find his website at JeffreyPrather.com and prior shows at

Episode 47

Dr Len Ber & Ana Toledo

Episode 47: "We Are Listed Individuals"

What's behind the CAIR strategy to challenge TSDB? Why the term “Listed Individuals” levels the playing field, and more on obtaining disability due to NKBI (Non-Kinetic Brain Injury).

Journaling

Are you keeping a journal as a Targeted Individual?

Attorney Ana Toledo says it is one of the most effective things you can do.

And it is admissible as courtroom evidence - you can literally sit on the witness stand and read from your journal, after permission from the Judge. Very powerful for juries.

Start keeping a journal of your experiences!

