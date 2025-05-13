Horrific Microwave Attack on Dr Len Ber, while he was in the shower. Some of these attacks can last for an hour or longer. 27 seconds.

/

Dr Priester took his vitals during one of these attacks. 157/114, heart rate 97. It is frustrating for his friends, because there is little that we can do.

/

The leadership at Targeted Justice filed a formal complaint and Demand letter with the FBI, regarding the horrific microwave attacks that Dr Len Ber received last week. These attacks were witnessed by 4 people - Dr Sally Priester, Attorney Ana Toledo, Vice President Jill Amack, and Richard Lighthouse.

/

May 12, 2025

Mr. Kash Patel, FBI Director

935 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20535

Dear Mr. Patel:

This is a DEMAND letter.

We, the undersigned of Targeted Justice, Inc., hereby state under penalty of perjury of the laws of the United States that on May 7 - 10th, 2025, in the State of Maryland, we witnessed the torture of Targeted Justice Board Member Dr. Len Ber. To our best information and belief, the torture consisted of microwave weapons fired by the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Patent 4,345,220)

Targeted Justice has compelling evidence that Dr. Ber's attacks were carried out by the U.S. Space Force from Schriever Base, and that his name appears on the FBl's Blacklist called the TSDB. The USSF illegally fires directed energy weapons at GPS targets in the United States.

The undersigned attests that these horrific attacks are, at the very least:

- A violation of the U.N. Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, adopted 10 December 1984.

- A violation of the Geneva Conventions (deliberate targeting of civilians)

- Second Degree Assault (Maryland Criminal Law Title 3, Subtitle 2, Section 3-202)

- 18 U.S. Code§ 2381; Treason.

- 18 U.S. Code§ 2340; (c) Conspiracy to commit torture.

- 18 U.S. Code§ 2382; Misprision of Treason.

- 18 U.S. Code§ 2384; Seditious Conspiracy.

- 18 U.S. Code§ 2389; Recruiting for service against the United States.

- 18 U.S. Code § 241; Conspiracy to Deprive Constitutional Rights.

- 18 U.S. Code§ 242; Deprivation of Constitutional Rights.

- 18 U.S. Code§ 1961; Organized Crime Control Act of 1980. (RICO)

We have physical evidence to prove these allegations. We are willing to testify about this matter, and we demand an investigation of these illegal acts.

Sincerely,

//a// Sally Priester

Sally Priester, M.D., and Board Member

//s// Ana Luisa Toledo

Ana Luisa Toledo, Attorney and General Counsel

//s// Owen Calvert, "Richard Lighthouse”

Owen Calvert, Board Member

//s// Jill Amack

Jill Amack, Vice President

/

/