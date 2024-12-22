Christmas Message from Targeted Justice
Targeted Justice Annual Meeting - Results and Progress
What do you think our priorities should be for 2025? What projects should we pursue? Please provide your comments below.
Melissa's Podcast - 3pm Central today

TJ is looking for Paralegal volunteers.
If you have ever done legal research, please let us know at TJustice2@proton.me

“Freedom is not defined by safety. Freedom is defined by the ability of citizens to live without government interference… The right to be left alone is indeed the beginning of freedom.” - - Dr Ron Paul, former Congressman
TJ on Rumble (Videos)

Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at TargetedJustice.substack.com

We want to hear your suggestions for projects in 2025. Please post them here.
Thank you.
2025
To communicate to all elected officials and to those chosen as department heads by the Trump administration.
To inform them:
To identify the approximate number of American citizens that are being utilized for illegal experimentation to develop mind control technology that ultimately will be used on all citizens.
That members of Targeted Justice are very knowledgeable about many aspects of the program and should be involved in identification of the government agencies and technologies involved. And specifically three members of the TJ administration staff can expedite identification of many involved federal employees and technologies, namely:
Ana Toledo, Richard Lighthouse, and Dr Len Bauer.
To identify a listing of the illegal activities that TI’s are subjected to as part of this program.
To identify the agencies and facilities which are suspected to be involved in the implementation of the program.
To define this program as the greatest threat to the American way of life and if allowed to continue the American way of life as defined in the constitution will cease to exist.
To advise the administration that the perpetrators of the program are hiding behind classification levels that the elected officials are forbidden to review. A total revamping of the classification system is required such that our elected officials can assess all programs.
That an enormous quantity of federal funding is being used by participants of the many agencies involved and that by eliminating the illegal activities a large portion of the administrations goal of reducing spending will result.
That the program has resulted in great harm to many innocent American citizens. Including murder, suicide, loss of family ties, loss of jobs, permanent damage to brain function, loss of private possessions and that many have lost hope.
That the announcement that the administration is committed to eliminating the deep state has provided a glimmer of hope to individuals who have experienced many years of torture and had virtually given up on the program ever ending. And many TI’s who are surveilled 24 hours a day will know immediately if the administration has been effective in reducing deep state activities.