July 12, 2024, is the 50th Anniversary of the major federal law passed after the U.S. Government Tuskegee Experiment scandal.

The U.S. Government - OHRP - the Office for Human Research Protection, is even holding a celebration and commemoration, and an online event tomorrow, on this Occasion. But we victims/'TI's should speak up at this time, and clearly tell them that: 'everything is not ok, concerning human subjects protections in the U.S.'.

Please consider signing the Victims' Petition below: Petition to the U.S. Government, upon the 50th Anniversary of the National Research Act of 1974 [July 12, 1974].

Petition to the U.S. Government, July 2024

Upon the 50th Anniversary of the National Research Act of 1974 [July 12, 1974], which was the main Congressional law passed in response to the Tuskegee Experiment scandal - in which the U.S. Government's Public Health Service conducted non-consensual human testing upon African Americans in Alabama from 1932 to 1972:

We, the undersigned victims of alleged/actual Ongoing non-consensual human research, apparently by our U.S. Government, here complain to, and urge, and Petition our U.S. Government to enact federal laws and regulations which complete the Public Mandate behind that 1974 law, and which stops current, and forbids future, non-consensual human testing, including but non-limited to non-consensual U.S. classified human research.

In 1991, in fulfillment of a Congressional mandate for a government-wide common policy incorporating a "common core" of protections for human subjects, government agencies adopted the June 1991 Common Rule policy. However, starting with findings and recommendations of the Congressionally chartered Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments ['ACHRE'] in October 1995, followed by findings and a proposed bill by Senator Glenn in January 1997, the 1991 Common Rule policy was found to not adequately protect citizens from non-consensual classified human testing.



Both Senator Glenn's bill, and a subsequent administrative order of March 1997 by President Clinton (which ordered multiple agencies to jointly conduct rulemaking to solve this problem), sought to require special protections for human subjects of classified research, including that informed consent not be subject to waiver or any other exceptions. However, for reasons unknown to us victims, the President ordered policy change [which in effect sought to safeguard basic, physical, bodily, U.S. Constitutional Rights from federal government violation] was never agreed upon by all required agencies. (In 2016, U.S. Dept. of Energy on its own adopted the 'Clinton Memo' safeguards through agency directives.)



The National Research Act of 1974 mandated the study of, and led to the enactment of, special federal policy protections for a number then recognized "vulnerable populations": Pregnant Women, Human Fetuses and Neonates; Prisoners; and, Children. Human Subjects of classified research are, in effect, also a 'vulnerable population', because government secrecy interferes with the free and open human to human communications which normally can protect human subjects.



As recently as the 21th Century Cures Act (Public Law 114-255) of December 2016 [at its section 3024], Congress safeguarded U.S. Constitutional and other rights in Human Research, when it required that FDA human research could in special cases - in cases of minimal risk to a clinical human research subject - omit informed consent, provided that the research: "includes appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of the human subject".

We the undersigned are victims of typically day and night, non-consensual human testing of very well developed, now over 30 years old, electromagnetic-signals neurotechnologies, which perform real time neurological monitoring and harassment upon the human body and brain, including well developed monitoring of human thoughts. Many victims are also targeted by interactive 'V2K', so called 'voice to skull' audible, or seemingly 'mind-to-mind', communications, which vary from victim to victim, from comments, to verbal harassments, to threats, to distraction. Many victims have been subjected to this severe breach of governmental Trust, spanning years, or even decades !.

Please legislate against [as ACHRE put it]: "the merely instrumental use of individual people to serve national purposes", in violation of the most basic, sacred, physical U.S. Constitutional rights of individual citizens.



Please through governmental power, immediately end Ongoing U.S. Government non-consensual human testing, especially but not only non-consensual classified human research, and enact legislation which protects citizens from it in the future, via federal law as well as federal regulations. This legislation should create workable complaint procedures for victims, and Congressional oversight power against 'rouge governmental activities', so that no citizen victim is subjected to years, or even decades, or even months or weeks, of unstopped non-consensual human testing of the 'newest or most secretive' scientific or technology development.



We thank you, in advance, for your dedication to upholding America's most basic, bodily, physical U.S. Constitutional rights.

"The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government, combining super-capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control ... Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent."

-- Congressman Larry McDonald, 1976



