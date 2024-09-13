Quadrillions in hidden assets

Many people are familiar with the corruption in our banking system. The Federal Reserve is a fraud, that creates money out of thin air, and then charges the American taxpayer interest on the fake money.

Our current National debt is around 35 trillion dollars.

https://www.usdebtclock.org/

There are 13 wealthy families that pocket the money funneled through the Federal Reserve and your taxpayer dollars:

https://www.indiatimes.com/culture/who-we-are/these-are-the-13-families-in-the-world-that-apparently-control-everything-from-politics-to-terrorism-257642.html

1. Rockefeller

Rothschild Astor Bundy Collins DuPont Freeman Kennedy Li Onassis Russell Van Duyn Merovingian

But where is the money hidden?

Lloyd's Banking Group is probably the largest corporation in the world, with a global market capitalization exceeding $2.4 Quadrillion USD, according to Yahoo Finance in 2016. This company was formed in 1995, but based on its financials, it appears to be hiding trillions of dollars in assets. The total market capitalization of the stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange as LLD2, LLD5, LLD6, and LLD7 are quite large. In fact, it is larger than all other banks in the world combined. Think about that, because it bears repeating:

“One bank in London has more assets and value than all other banks in the world combined.”

It is at least 100 times larger than the next largest bank – JPMorganChase. $2.4 Quadrillion dollars is enough money to give every man, woman, and child on our planet - $300,000.00 each. And still have money left over.

So why is the London Stock Exchange trying to hide the value of these bank stocks? If you research this, you will find the value and number of shares of these LLD stocks are being altered on the internet. Other companies include Toyota TYT, Mitsubishi Electronics MEL, All Nippon Airways ANA, Ferrovia, Ricoh, Konami, and others. The financial information about these companies does not add up.

Fig 1. Lloyds Banking Group has a market cap exceeding 2 Quadrillion dollars.

ANA Holdings (All Nippon Airways) has about 200 aircraft as part of their operations and yet their market capitalization is $101 Trillion USD - more than 100 times greater than Delta, American, United, & Southwest Airlines COMBINED. Another example, Mitsubishi Electric has a recent London market capitalization of $301 Trillion USD. This is a scale more than 15 times larger than the entire United States economy on an annual basis. Another example – Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT) has a London Stock Exchange market capitalization of $1.8 Quadrillion USD – this is about 1000 times larger than Ford, General Motors, or Chrysler. Globally, Toyota sells about the same number of vehicles as Volkswagen each year – this valuation does not make sense. There is no rational explanation for this magnitude of market capitalization. It is clear evidence that these stocks on the London Stock Exchange are being used as a vehicle to store large assets and hide them – many trillions of dollars.

American companies appear to be part of this fraud on the London Stock Exchange as well, but on a smaller scale – Boeing (BOE) $8.7 trillion USD, General Electric (GEC) $16.9 trillion USD, IBM (IBM) $14.5 trillion USD, Honeywell (HON) $8.3 trillion USD. Note the Price to Earnings ratios for these companies are inconsistent with any rational valuation. The hidden amounts are staggering, and it is clear that officials of the London Stock Exchange are complicit. The officers of the London Stock Exchange would have to know about these corrupt activities, since legal documents and registration for the number of shares and share price would have to be filed when the stock was issued.

Fig 2. Note that the major holders do not even own 10% - who owns the other 90%?

David Rockefeller, Jay Rockefeller, Jacob Rothschild, Evelyn Rothschild, David Rothschild, Nathaniel Rothschild. Please read "The Money Mafia" by Paul Hellyer, former Acting Prime Minister of Canada and Defense Minister. One of the things that Mr Hellyer could not explain in his book – where did the Rockefeller’s and Rothschild’s hide their ill-gotten money. Most of these companies are required to file official documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) each year. These criminals can be charged with Felony Fraud under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Readers are encouraged to research these companies and help identify the fraud. Please help us bring down these criminals. The day that this ebook was published in 2016, the criminals hacked and altered the yahoo website by deleting the listings or values for LLD2, LLD5, LLD6, and LLD7; but there are other ways to document the true stock listings.

Reference from 2016:

biz.yahoo.com/p/410mktd.html

In February 2017, Verizon acquired Yahoo Finance Operations

Yahoo Finance Operations acquired for $4.83 billion USD – my data was gathered in 2016. Coincidence? In my opinion, this was partly done to hide the historical stock data that was held under the Yahoo Financials section, as the information was very damaging to the global stock fraud - that continues to be manipulated by these wealthy families. From these listings, it is clear that the London Stock Exchange and the Mexico City Stock Exchange are the primary holders of the fraudulent and hidden assets.

References:

(note this information was current in 2016.)

Rockefeller & Rothschild Dirty Money on the London Stock Exchange, ISBN 9781370630073

https://www.rlighthouse.com/store/p44/Rockefeller_%26_Rothschild_Dirty_Money_on_the_London_Stock_Exchange.html

Lloyd's Banking Group in London, ISBN 9781365498145

https://www.rlighthouse.com/store/p105/Lloyd%27s_Banking_Group_in_London.html

Fraud on the London Stock Exchange, ISBN 9781370642687 https://www.rlighthouse.com/store/p104/Fraud_on_the_London_Stock_Exchange.html Rockefeller & Rothschild – Global Stock Data, November 2016: Massive Fraud, ISBN 9781370873395

https://www.rlighthouse.com/store/p115/Rockefeller_%26_Rothschild_%E2%80%93_Global_Stock_Data%2C_November_2016%3A__Massive_Fraud_.html

Federal Reserve Directors: A Study of Corporate and Banking Influence

https://www.rlighthouse.com/store/p159/Federal_Reserve_Directors%3A__A_Study_of_Corporate_and_Banking_Influence.html

This document was published by the Congressional Banking Committee in 1976. It identifies the true owners of the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is a private corporation that is owned mostly by the Rockefeller’s and Rothschild’s. This fact is a massive conspiracy that many Senators and Congressmen have tried to expose, including Senator Rand Paul, and former Congressman Ron Paul.

