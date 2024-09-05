Registry for NKBI

During Targeted Action 2024 in Colorado Springs, Dr Ber made an announcement re. creating a Civilian Registry for diagnosed cases of “Havana Syndrome” (“HS”).

“As a Board Member for Targeted Justice , and a retired MD, I find it unacceptable that the government takes no steps to recognize and protect regular civilians from this serious public health issue leading to irreversible brain degradation and devastating cognitive consequences, such as specific form of early dementia.”

If you look at the efforts of the US Gov’t, the latest update re. AHI (Anomalous Health Incident) Registry has been summarized in the recent Government Accountability Office Report on Havana Syndrome (GAO, July 2024). “Official estimates of those affected by AHI vary, but as of January 2024, 334 people had qualify for AHI Care…”. Signs, symptoms, intensity, and duration of AHI vary leading to various degrees of vestibular/sensory and cognitive problems. Registry listees include federal employees of the intelligence community and various federal agencies, was well as they family members, including 15 children.

One diagnosed case of NKBI can be dismissed. A hundred cannot. Currently we have 21 Civilians in our Registry. We suspect that the actual number will be much higher.

By creating a Registry of Civilians diagnosed with NKBI/”HS”, we are taking a different approach. We are collecting data on directed energy-related brain injury, which is a medical diagnosis (unlike AHI, an event). This makes more sense, because it is well known that NeuroStrike attacks in civilian are almost never a single event. They are ongoing, often, multiple times a day. So, for us it is important to document a medical diagnosis, rather than chasing every event having cumulative effect, and resulting in a diagnosis of NKBI.



Current information on the diagnostic process, and supportive tests can be found at

https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html and

https://www.targetedjustice.com/qeeg.html which he will continue updating regularly.

If you would like to participate in this registry:

If you have experienced Directed Energy attacks, contact Dr Ber - send a DM on X, or send a chat request on Substack. Subscribe to his substack and stay up-to-date.

/

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex, or comments about skin color.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/