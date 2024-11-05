Raven Claw system - US Army picture by Sgt. Michael Spandau.

Raytheon’s Raven Claw 1

Some TI’s have promoted the story that Raytheon’s Raven Claw is a beamforming DEW weapon system. Sorry. That’s not what it does...

Raven Claw is a laptop & antenna system that does signal analysis and possibly some signal jamming.

https://www.c4isrnet.com/electronic-warfare/2018/03/20/heres-how-army-soldiers-in-europe-are-doing-mobile-electronic-warfare/

The antenna shown in the picture is a Yagi antenna that detects or directs a signal, primarily in one direction.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yagi%E2%80%93Uda_antenna

It is not a weapon that can burn you or cause Havana Syndrome. It does not create a microwave beam, which is necessary for a true weapon. As an antenna, it can typically add about 10 - 20 db of signal strength to an existing signal. But it does not do any beamforming!



A soldier could use Raven Claw to detect and jam some enemy communications. He could also use it to note that, if the enemy is jamming certain frequency bands - then they should not attempt to use weapons that depend on those frequencies to operate.

The signal jamming capabilities of Raven Claw would be limited because a laptop does not have enough electricity to generate a strong jamming signal - i.e., 100+ watts.

Keep in mind:

- 90% of your microwave DEW attacks, come from cell towers.

- Another 10% come from satellites.

Your DEW attacks do not come from:

Your neighbors Sci-fi “ray guns” Some guy in a tree with a cardboard box Miniature drones Bed springs Sheetrock walls Helicopters GWEN towers Raytheon’s Raven Claw LRAD trucks Russians Optical lasers “Killer Soundwaves” Firetrucks Backpacks etc.

More Flyers for Friday & Saturday

Download the pdf files here for better quality:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/flyers-for-doctors.html

Portuguese

Italian

Chinese

Arabic

