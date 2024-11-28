“POSSIBLE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION MEMBER – CAUTION”

This is what the FBI says about Handling Code 3. Most members of Targeted Justice are Handling Code 3 on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).

According to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), 97% of the names on the TSDB are “Non-Investigative Subjects,” and have “No known ties to terrorism.”

From the NCIC Manual distributed to Police:

https://isp.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/GetFile/7767b6bb-5b8e-4e96-a94f-0610626bff1b

Handling Code 3 Records

***LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE INFORMATION***

***WARNING – APPROACH WITH CAUTION***

***DO NOT ADVISE THIS INDIVIDUAL THAT THEY MAY BE ON A TERRORIST WATCHLIST***

CONTACT THE TERRORIST SCREENING CENTER (TSC) AT (866) 872-9001 DURING THIS ENCOUNTER. IF THIS WOULD EXTEND THE SCOPE OR DURATION OF THE ENCOUNTER, CONTACT THE TSC IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER. IF YOU ARE A BORDER PATROL OFFICER, IMMEDIATELY CALL THE NTC.

WITHOUT OTHERWISE EXTENDING THE SCOPE OR DURATION OF THE ENCOUNTER, ATTEMPT TO OBTAIN SUFFICIENT IDENTIFYING INFORMATION TO ASSIST THE TSC IN DETERMINING WHETHER OR NOT THE IDENTIFIER(S) YOU QUERIED BELONG TO AN INDIVIDUAL IDENTIFIED AS HAVING POSSIBLE TIES WITH TERRORISM. DO NOT DETAIN OR ARREST THIS INDIVIDUAL UNLESS THERE IS EVIDENCE OF A VIOLATION OR FEDERAL, STATE, OR LOCAL STATUTE(S).

UNAUTHORIZED DISCLOSURE IS PROHIBITED.

INFORMATION THAT THIS INDIVIDUAL MAY BE ON A TERRORIST WATCHLIST IS THE PROPERTY OF THE TSC AND IS PROVIDED TO YOUR AGENCY ONLY FOR INTELLIGENCE AND LEAD PURPOSES. THIS RECORD MAY INCLUDE INFORMATION THAT CAN ONLY BE USED IN A CRIMINAL PROCEEDING WITH THE ADVANCE AUTHORIZATION OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OR INFORMATION WHOSE USE MAY BE RESTRICTED BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT POLICY; ANY RECIPIENT INTERESTED IN USING THIS INFORMATION, OR ANY INFORMATION DERIVED THEREFROM, MUST FIRST CONTACT THE TSC TO OBTAIN THE NECESSARY APPROVAL.

MKE/POSSIBLE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION MEMBER – CAUTION

CONTACT THE TERRORIST SCREENING CENTER 1-866-872-9001

CMC/70 - SUICIDAL

ORI/DCTSC0100 NAM/SMITH, JOHN SEX/M RAC/U ETN/N POB/JO

DOB/19510101 HGT/604 WGT/202 EYE/BRO HAI/BLK CTZ/US

MNU/AR-123456 SOC/123456789

GNG/INTRNTL XTMST*IFBI SGP/HANDLING CODE 3*IFBI

ECR/H DOP/NONEXP OCA/00000123456789 SID/MD99999999

MIS/USPER; NC-123456

DNA/N

ORI IS FBI TERRORIST SCREENING CENTER 866 872-9001

IMN/I321654987 IMT/M

NIC/T123456789 DTE/20080523 0819 EDT DLU/20090108 1518 EDT

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

