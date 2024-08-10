The Officer admitted that the TI’s name appeared as a “Silent Hit.”
One of our TI's in Santa Fe, Texas was pulled over by a Santa Fe police officer.
The Officer, P. Vasqez, gave him a warning about his vehicle registration.
The Officer admits on video that he looked up the driver’s name and it was listed on the TSDB, as a "Silent Hit."
Note: We are not criticizing Officer Vasquez. He was polite and professional. We are opposed to the Police Department’s policy of assuming that the FBI & TSDB have integrity or correct information. We want Police Dept’s to question what the FBI is sending out through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
*From “Terrorist Screening Center – Nominations Process, 2007” - obtained through ACLU Freedom of Information Request.
DO NOT ADVISE THIS INDIVIDUAL THAT THEY MAY BE ON A TERRORIST WATCHLIST.
WARNING - APPROACH WITH CAUTION
“Silent Hit”
The above message is similar to what Police Officers see on their computer, if they encounter a Targeted Individual. You can inform the officer that your name might appear as a “Silent Hit." And then refer the police officer to TargetedJustice.com
Targeted Individuals are nominated as "Non-Investigative Subjects" (NIS) on the TSDB. When a search is performed by police or deputies, TI's will show up as a "Silent Hit" - which means the only information that will be given to the police officer, is a confirmation that the subject is on the TSDB. No other details are provided to the officer. The Officer will assume that the person is a “suspected terrorist.”
Every Police Dept in the United States has a person with a Security Clearance, that has access to the daily update of the TSDB. It is distributed through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Counterterrorism Silent Hits - All Targeted Individuals are Non-Investigative Subjects (NIS).
What you can do
If you are pulled over for a violation, politely tell the officer that your name may appear as a “Silent Hit” on his computer. Try to get him to admit that he saw it on his computer screen. Give the officer a flyer from Targeted Justice. Be polite. Don’t argue. The officer does not set the policies for the police department.
Always carry some TJ flyers in your car:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/handouts--flyers.html
Officer P. Vasquez was polite and professional.
Dr Ber looked it up in Illinois and found
NCIC OPERATING MANUAL
KNOWN OR SUSPECTED TERRORIST (KST) FILE
It has instructions for handling Category 3 and 4 - exactly what we've been claiming.
https://isp.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/GetFile/7767b6bb-5b8e-4e96-a94f-0610626bff1b
Just FYI - The number for the FBI Terrorist Screening Center, that the police use is::
FBI TERRORIST SCREENING CENTER 866 872-9001