The Officer admitted that the TI’s name appeared as a “Silent Hit.”

One of our TI's in Santa Fe, Texas was pulled over by a Santa Fe police officer.

The Officer, P. Vasqez, gave him a warning about his vehicle registration.

The Officer admits on video that he looked up the driver’s name and it was listed on the TSDB, as a "Silent Hit."

Note: We are not criticizing Officer Vasquez. He was polite and professional. We are opposed to the Police Department’s policy of assuming that the FBI & TSDB have integrity or correct information. We want Police Dept’s to question what the FBI is sending out through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

*From “Terrorist Screening Center – Nominations Process, 2007” - obtained through ACLU Freedom of Information Request.

DO NOT ADVISE THIS INDIVIDUAL THAT THEY MAY BE ON A TERRORIST WATCHLIST.

WARNING - APPROACH WITH CAUTION

“Silent Hit”

The above message is similar to what Police Officers see on their computer, if they encounter a Targeted Individual. You can inform the officer that your name might appear as a “Silent Hit." And then refer the police officer to TargetedJustice.com

Targeted Individuals are nominated as "Non-Investigative Subjects" (NIS) on the TSDB. When a search is performed by police or deputies, TI's will show up as a "Silent Hit" - which means the only information that will be given to the police officer, is a confirmation that the subject is on the TSDB. No other details are provided to the officer. The Officer will assume that the person is a “suspected terrorist.”

Every Police Dept in the United States has a person with a Security Clearance, that has access to the daily update of the TSDB. It is distributed through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Counterterrorism Silent Hits - All Targeted Individuals are Non-Investigative Subjects (NIS).

What you can do

If you are pulled over for a violation, politely tell the officer that your name may appear as a “Silent Hit” on his computer. Try to get him to admit that he saw it on his computer screen. Give the officer a flyer from Targeted Justice. Be polite. Don’t argue. The officer does not set the policies for the police department.

Always carry some TJ flyers in your car:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/handouts--flyers.html

Officer P. Vasquez was polite and professional.

