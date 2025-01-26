Call to Action!

Call to Action! @petehegseth was confirmed as Secretary of Defense. First on his agenda should be ordering the ceasefire of electromagnetic weapons fired at civilians. The #TargetedIndividuals community has undergone atrocious suffering. The criminals know their end is near, and they are intent on erasing the evidence. Let your voice be heard! I urge you, and every TI, to copy, adapt, and send this letter to Mr. Hegseth.

Please copy and paste the text of this letter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, Tiktok, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

January 26, 2024

Hon. Pete Hegseth

Secretary of Defense

1000 Defense Pentagon

Washington, DC 20301-1000

Honorable Secretary Hegseth:

Congratulations on your confirmation as Secretary of Defense.

Consistent with your commitment to redirect the Department’s priorities into protecting Americans, I want to bring to your attention an urgent matter that you must tackle immediately: the excruciating torture of civilians by the United States Space Force under the command of a traitor to our beloved nation, General Chance Saltzman.

Although you may have not been briefed yet about Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAP), you should know that there are over 300,000 estimated targets in America that get attacked with electromagnetic weapons fired by the US Space Force and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The victims were illegally placed by the FBI on two secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) reserved for dissenters, whistleblowers, conservatives, antivaxxers, and anyone that dares to challenge the government’s narrative. The FBI admitted to the Inspector General that handling codes 3 and 4, comprise 97% of the TSDB, and contain the identities of people that do not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria, and are not a threat to national security.

It is a blacklist, used to punish any enemy of the Deep State. Although Directed Energy Weapons are known to cause Havana Syndrome, burns, microwave auditory effect (“Voice-to-skull”), are not supposed to be fired at GPS coordinates within the United States, the US Space Force traitors fire them at civilians, and their children listed on the TSDB’s handling codes 3 and 4 (Non-Investigative Subjects).

Even children are attacked and tormented with these Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).

I have no security clearance, yet I know that the CIA and the US Space Force collaborate to torture civilians in the United States and abroad in violation of the Geneva Conventions. I urge you to demand from General Saltzman an explanation, as to why Directed Energy Weapons are being fired at GPS coordinates in the United States. Furthermore, I ask that you urgently revoke the DOD Directive that entered into effect on September 27, 2024. This directive authorized the use of lethal force on civilians. Since its approval, the US Space Force and the CIA, have perpetrated unprecedented acts of torture on Americans. Over six million victims of Gen. Saltzman's crimes, ask that you take urgent action to stop the carnage, and order him to immediately cease the firing of electromagnetic weapons against civilians in the United States and abroad.

Furthermore, I ask that you make it a priority order a criminal investigation into the torture and acts of war perpetrated by General Saltzman and his lieutenants that have obediently perpetrated millions of crimes against humanity through the use of electromagnetic weapons.

Sincerely,

(Thanks to Ana Toledo for this letter)

You can also write to his wife.

Jen Hegseth

3057 Patton Branch Rd

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

You can also send this letter with attachments:

