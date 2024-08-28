Join us for the Targeted Justice - Targeted Action 2024 Watch Party on Thursday, August 29th, 2024. This is the official watch party for the Dinner & Speakers Rally, where we will connect TIs worldwide in real-time as we stream LIVE from Colorado Springs. This event is not just another gathering—it's the largest TI awareness event ever!
Watch Party Start Times:
9:00 PM Eastern Time (EST)
8:00 PM Central Time (CST)
7:00 PM Mountain Time (MST)
6:00 PM Pacific Time (PST)
Tune in according to your time zone to join the global conversation!
Hosted by: Melody & Tranquility, Targeted Justice Volunteers
I'm sending profound blessings to you saints, Len, Ana, and Richard. May God bless you, may God keep you strong, physically, emotionally and energetically safe, and protect you from assaults of all kinds. I realize these words may sound ridiculous, given the incalculable, inconceivable evil we're dealing with. I'm not naive. I am a multi-decades-long victim of this incomprehensible evil. I wish to God I could be there with you. Blessings to you and to all who are fighting for justice, holiness, and humanity.
Cool kick ass!