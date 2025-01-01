All contact information is from PUBLICLY AVAILABLE RECORDS - such as
Honorable Harmeet K. Dhillon
New Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
1 January 2025
Honorable Ms Dhillon:
I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc.
I am a “Non-Investigative Subject” (NIS) placed in one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.
My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Our research shows this is a CIA Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), based on MK-Ultra.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, harassment and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).
The National Academy of Sciences have reported that these attacks are real. Delta 3 of the U.S. Space Force (General Saltzman) openly admits they are operating Electromagnetic Weapons.
The constitutional rights of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We are depending on you. Please shut down this illegal program.
More details:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html
https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/meet-cia-officer-gen-david-abba?
Sincerely,
attachments:
- Fig. T-1, TSDB details
- Microwave Burns
- Fig. S-1, Security clearances
Important List of Contacts
J.D. Vance
Vice President
1858 William Howard Taft Rd Cincinnati, OH 45206
or
288 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Pam Bondi
Attorney General
PO Box 2677
Brandon, FL 33509
Todd Blanche
Deputy Attorney General
12296 Waterstone Cir,
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412
Harmeet K. Dhillon
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
177 Post Street, Suite 700
San Francisico, CA 94108
Kash Patel
c/o Binnall Law Group
717 King Street, Ste 200
Alexandria, VA 22314
Marco Rubio
new Secretary of State
Russell Building, Ste. 284,
Washington, DC 20510
Mike Waltz
National Security Advisor
2974 Beloit Ter.
North Port FL 34286
or
Cannon House Office Building,
244 Independence Ave SE,
Washington DC 20515
Pete Hegseth
Defense Secretary
3057 Patton Branch Rd
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Kristi Noem
Homeland Security Secretary
119 North Washington Avenue,
Pierre, South Dakota
Tulsi Gabbard
Director of National Intelligence
PO Box 1401 Honolulu, HI 96807
John Lee Ratcliffe
new CIA Director
Cannon House Office Building, 244 Independence Ave SE,
Washington DC 20515
Brendan Carr
new FCC Chair
Federal Communications Commission
45 L Street NE
Washington, DC 20554
Elise Stefanik
United Nations Ambassador
2211 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
10960 Wilshire Blvd, Unit 1900
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Senator Ron Johnson
Hart Senate Office Building, 328,
Washington, DC 20510
Senator Rand Paul
United States Senate
295 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510-1704
Vivek Ramaswamy
contact@vivekramaswamymerch.com
BONUS POINTS for writing to these Delta 3 personnel.
Officer and enlisted that are currently directing Electromagnetic weapons - Delta 3.
All neurological weapons and electromagnetic torture, are a violation of the Geneva Conventions. It is a WAR CRIME, punishable by the death penalty.
Maj. Zachary Scoggins
2744 GOBI DR COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80939
$479,049 market value
https://property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso/#/property/5333304041
Kathleen Nieuwenhuis Master Sargent
10431 ANTLER CREEK DR PEYTON CO, 80831-7067
$573,355
https://property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso/#/property/7326105013
Chief Master Sargent Alex Birkle
1578 CHESHAM CIR COLORADO SPRINGS CO, 80907-8625
$520,800
https://property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso/#/property/7326105013
I sent 3 more letters this morning. I will add her to the list! Thank you!