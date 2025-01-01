All contact information is from PUBLICLY AVAILABLE RECORDS - such as

fastpeoplesearch.com and

https://directory.house.gov/

Honorable Harmeet K. Dhillon

New Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

Write to them! If you truly want to shut down the program - write!

(Thanks to Jill and her team that did the research!)

1 January 2025



Honorable Ms Dhillon:

I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc.

I am a “Non-Investigative Subject” (NIS) placed in one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.



My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Our research shows this is a CIA Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), based on MK-Ultra.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, harassment and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).



The National Academy of Sciences have reported that these attacks are real. Delta 3 of the U.S. Space Force (General Saltzman) openly admits they are operating Electromagnetic Weapons.



The constitutional rights of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We are depending on you. Please shut down this illegal program.



More details:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html



https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/meet-cia-officer-gen-david-abba?



Sincerely,



attachments:

- Fig. T-1, TSDB details

- Microwave Burns

- Fig. S-1, Security clearances

Important List of Contacts

J.D. Vance

Vice President

1858 William Howard Taft Rd Cincinnati, OH 45206

or

288 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Pam Bondi

Attorney General

PO Box 2677

Brandon, FL 33509

Todd Blanche

Deputy Attorney General

12296 Waterstone Cir,

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412

Harmeet K. Dhillon

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

177 Post Street, Suite 700

San Francisico, CA 94108

Kash Patel

c/o Binnall Law Group

717 King Street, Ste 200

Alexandria, VA 22314

Marco Rubio

new Secretary of State

Russell Building, Ste. 284,

Washington, DC 20510

Mike Waltz

National Security Advisor

2974 Beloit Ter.

North Port FL 34286

or

Cannon House Office Building,

244 Independence Ave SE,

Washington DC 20515

Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary

3057 Patton Branch Rd

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Kristi Noem

Homeland Security Secretary

119 North Washington Avenue,

Pierre, South Dakota

Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence

PO Box 1401 Honolulu, HI 96807

John Lee Ratcliffe

new CIA Director

Cannon House Office Building, 244 Independence Ave SE,

Washington DC 20515

Brendan Carr

new FCC Chair

Federal Communications Commission

45 L Street NE

Washington, DC 20554

Elise Stefanik

United Nations Ambassador

2211 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

10960 Wilshire Blvd, Unit 1900

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Senator Ron Johnson

Hart Senate Office Building, 328,

Washington, DC 20510

Senator Rand Paul

United States Senate

295 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510-1704

Vivek Ramaswamy

contact@vivekramaswamymerch.com