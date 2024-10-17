New TI Podcast coming from Germany!

In deutscher Sprache. (In the German language.)

Hosted by Harald Brems.

Starting Friday, October 25th, 8pm local time.

Harald has been a respected leader in the TI Community.

Please listen in for his wisdom and advice, from many years as a Targeted Individual.

Stay tuned for details…

(Title:) In the Eye of the Storm

A new podcast in German that deals with the illegal persecution practices and experiments with neurotechnology.

For those who find themselves in the eye of the storm, life is different. A target of illegal experiments and secret persecution must constantly fight against things that are completely unnoticed by average people. Leading a halfway normal life is not possible for most of those affected. The daily routine becomes a gauntlet of stalking and attacks with highly developed neurotechnology.

In this podcast, we want to dedicate ourselves to those who are not given a voice in public because the topic is associated with “delusions”. The Targeted Individuals have their say here. We show which inhumane practices are used against innocent people and deal with the technologies that are used. If possible, the produce podcast will be live.

Join us for - in the eye of the storm!

Harald Brems has been a TI himself for over 20 years. He was involved in various political movements, including activism against fascism, and for civil liberties. In Berlin he founded the initiative against electromagnetic torture and was a co-founder of the Schutzschild association. Harald's greatest wish is to see the end of the targeting program.

How many Targeted Individuals in my country (2023)?

Targeted Justice is providing these estimates.

= .00087 x population (approximate)

United States 300,000

Canada 34,000

Australia 23,000

United Kingdom 60,000

France 58,000

Germany 74,000

Brazil 184,000

India 1,256,000

Japan 109,000

Mexico 113,000

https://www.surveillancewatch.io/

Surveillance technology and spyware are being used to target and suppress journalists, dissidents, and human rights advocates everywhere. Surveillance Watch is an interactive map that documents the hidden connections within the opaque surveillance industry.

Founded by privacy advocates, most of whom were personally harmed by surveillance tech, our mission is to shed light on the companies profiting from this exploitation with significant risk to our lives. By mapping out the intricate web of surveillance companies, their subsidiaries, partners, and financial backers, we hope to expose the enablers fueling this industry's extensive rights violations, ensuring they cannot evade accountability for being complicit in this abuse.

Wish List for Jan 2025

What things do you want the new President to implement beginning in 2025, that will benefit the TI Community? Post your comments below…

Remove all names from Handling Codes 3 & 4 on the TSDB. According to sworn testimony of an FBI Agent, the TSDB has never been used to stop an act of terrorism. We think the entire list should be shut down. ?? Add your comments below…

“American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures -- and that means not only informed and responsible criticism, but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.”

— U.S. Supreme Court, Baumgartner v. United States, 322 U.S. 665 (1944)

TJ is looking for International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

