More than 5000 CIA Officers, employees, and contractors live in Aurora, Colorado. Many of these RICO criminals work from home.

Delivery Trucks

How do you find CIA houses in Houston or Aurora? Watch the delivery trucks. The CIA likes to use the brown UPS delivery trucks for mail and packages. The drivers are CIA. They will stop at the same houses every time. This does not mean that all UPS trucks are CIA - it is just one of the methods that these government criminals are using.

White USPS government mail trucks are also used. There will be two separate trucks in CIA neighborhoods. One for regular mail, and one for classified deliveries.

If you have access to satellite images, you can even look at last year’s data and determine where they live.

How many billions in budget, resources, and time will this cost? Ask your PsyOps clowns to do the math. Back Off means Back Off.

FBI wants more warrantless surveillance

A Federal Bureau of Investigation official recently urged employees to "look for ways" to conduct warrantless surveillance on US residents, an internal email obtained by Wired shows. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate's email was reportedly sent on April 20, the same day President Biden signed a bill that was criticized as a major expansion of warrantless surveillance under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Abbate's email seems to argue that FBI employees should make frequent use of warrantless surveillance on U.S. citizens in order to justify the continued existence of the program.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/05/fbi-urges-employees-to-look-for-ways-to-collect-americans-messages/

Dr Ber and RL on Jeff Prather

https://rumble.com/v4vkyt0-gwot-government-warmongers-organizing-terror.html

Dr Ber - Episode 61

Detailed Analysis of the Homeland Security briefings

