“Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space.”

- Michael Kratsios, White House Science Advisor, 14 April 2025

The US Space Force has been operating lasers in space since 1995, that use “rapid aging” or “molecular time travel” to burn objects on the ground.

https://whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/remarks-by-director-kratsios-at-the-endless-frontiers-retreat/

These lasers operate in violation of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, as they are a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).

Blinking Universe diagram.

Rapid aging occurs at the E point.

Trump Comments

Trump said, The U.S. is "far more powerful than people understand," he added. "We have weaponry that nobody has any idea what it is and it is the most powerful weapons in the world that we have," Trump told reporters.

https://newsweek.com/donald-trump-china-weapons-tariffs-xi-jinping-2057772

DrJudyWood.com

Figure 63 from DrJudyWood.com - Note the "cookie-cutter" holes made by a Laser. These holes are about 30 feet (9 meters) in diameter. This is an aerial photograph of the World Trade Center taken shortly after 9-11.

http://drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/StarWarsBeam4.html

Figure 37 from DrJudyWood.com - Note how the vertical steel beams rapidly turn into dust. Not caused by burning jet fuel. These steel I-beams were more than 700 feet tall and 2 inches thick, next to the American Express Building. Rapid-aging turns the steel into dust, almost instantly, when hit with the super infrared laser. The infrared laser does not use visible light. This infrared laser satellite weapon was operated by the Air Force Space Command from Schriever Air Force Base on 9-11-2001. It is a Weapon of Mass Destruction. It is the same weapon used in the Los Angeles and Maui fires.

http://www.drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/StarWarsBeam3.html

This laser weapon was developed by the CIA using their top laser scientist, in 1992 - 93. He is currently a resident of Austin, Texas.

