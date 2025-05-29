Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
8h

This laser weapon was developed by the CIA using their top laser scientist. He is a resident of Austin, Texas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee's avatar
Dee
5h

The golden dome is really the Ti program on steroids... welcome to the open air prison; all the nation will be targeted... they want to sell this to other nations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture