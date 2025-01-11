ATTN: Los Angeles residents

Use an Infrared camera to detect the satellite laser weapon that is being used to start wildfires. It is likely a Nd:YAG laser that operates at a frequency of 281.95 THz or 1063.3 nm.

This is the same laser weapon that was used to burn Hawaii & northern California. The laser light is not visible to the naked eye.

The satellite laser weapon is operated by the US Space Force from Schriever Base in Colorado, under the command of General Chance Saltzman.

Senator Rand Paul to be Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee

We need the crooked DHS defunded and shutdown. These are the criminals that fund the Fusion Centers and gangstalking.

TJ recommends TheGatewayPundit for news

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/

“If we stuck to the Constitution as written, we would have: no federal meddling in our schools; no Federal Reserve; no U.S. membership in the UN; no gun control; and no foreign aid. We would have no welfare for big corporations, or the “poor”; no American troops in 100 foreign countries; no NAFTA, GAT, or “fast-track”; no arrogant federal judges usurping states rights; no attacks on private property; no income tax. We could get rid of most of the agencies, and most of the budget. The government would be small, frugal, and limited.”

- Dr Ron Paul, former Congressman

How to block the criminals from picking a lock?

Put glue inside the lock, put tape over it, and let it dry.

One method to secure your house - only use one entrance and lock or block the other doors & windows.

International Criminal Court (ICC)

At present, the United States does not recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court, which has the power to arrest and prosecute General Chance Saltzman and US Space Force leaders, for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed the American Service-Members' Protection Act, (informally referred to as The Hague Invasion Act), to signify the United States' opposition to any possible future jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court or its tribunals. The U.S. has never ratified the Rome Statute.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Criminal_Court

Targeted Justice monthly meeting in Houston

on Saturday, 9am. Please join us.

Attorney Ana Toledo will be LIVESTREAMING.

@AnaToledoDavila - Twitter

Rumble.com/@RealTargetedJustice

Facebook.com - TargetedJustice

Texas TI meeting - Saturday, 11 Jan 2025, 9am - 11am

Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

2nd Saturdays - every month

VOLUNTEERS for Government Relations

We are looking for volunteers to help with Government Relations, led by Jill. We will be contacting Federal & State legislatures, Congressmen and Senators, and others. Let us know how you can help? What skill sets do you have?

Write to JillTJ@proton.me

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

