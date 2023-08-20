Dr Ber’s video of unusual structures forming & moving under the microscope. Dental shots should not cause this.

/

Dr Len Ber is doing some powerful research.

What happens when you mix dental anesthetic (carbocaine) with blood?

This is the chemical that is injected when the dentist numbs your teeth & gums.

The nano material comes to life… watch it here:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/MQZ5HZ969R#qsuJLo7d0nj2

/

You can read his technical papers on:

https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer

/

Dr Ber has a new video out (Week 34) with Special Guest, Melanie Vritschan - President of ICATOR:

/

/