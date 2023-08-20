Dr Ber’s video of unusual structures forming & moving under the microscope. Dental shots should not cause this.
Dr Len Ber is doing some powerful research.
What happens when you mix dental anesthetic (carbocaine) with blood?
This is the chemical that is injected when the dentist numbs your teeth & gums.
The nano material comes to life… watch it here:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/MQZ5HZ969R#qsuJLo7d0nj2
You can read his technical papers on:
https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer
Dr Ber has a new video out (Week 34) with Special Guest, Melanie Vritschan - President of ICATOR:
Self assembling Graphene nanotubes. It also responds to specific frequencies, like 5G, or whatever it’s programmed to be controlled by. They’ve been working on this technology for years on the general public/us. It’s everywhere, it’s in our environment, air, water food and wildlife environments, flora and fauna. They are also using the DNA of every living organism on earth. If you have a birth certificate, they have your DNA. They can target anything with the DNA they collect. Nobody knows the extent of what they can do with this technology but it ain’t good for us, for sure.
Satans Alchemy in the hands of Satan worshippers. Regardless,
In the end God wins.
And they know it too, their time is almost up, so Armor up people!
Thank you, Targeted Justice for highlighting my medical work! For full reports, access my academia.edu page at https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer, or view narrated video on https://rumble.com/v39t5st-study-of-dental-anaesthetic-carbocaine-introduced-to-human-blood.html
I keep my medical experiment separately from TJvGarland Podcast on YouTube, so not to jeopardize our main project - "Targeted Justice v. Garland" - A Podcast About an Extraordinary Lawsuit.
Thank you everybody for supporting our efforts!