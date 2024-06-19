Targeted Justice’s Dr Len Ber, Ana Toledo, and Richard Lighthouse are part of the Brighteon University Series -

“Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare”

https://brightu.com/upcoming/7fa26b0f-470c-479d-93b8-d422b6479873

Starts on June 29th!

Edward Snowden

Ed Says OpenAI Just Performed a “Calculated Betrayal of the Rights of Every Person on Earth.”

"They've gone full mask off: do not ever trust OpenAI or its products," Snowden — emphasis his — wrote in a Friday post to X-formerly-Twitter, adding that "there's only one reason for appointing" an NSA director "to your board."

"This is a willful, calculated betrayal of the rights of every person on earth," he continued. "You've been warned."

https://futurism.com/the-byte/snowden-openai-calculated-betrayal

Catherine Austin Fitts

Our Advisory Board Member, Catherine Austin Fitts, warns about AI Digital control.

It’s all in a new report called “The AI Revolution: The Final Coup d’Etat.” CAF explains, “This is a very serious look at Artificial Intelligence and how it’s going to be used to implement control..."

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/dont-buy-crap-catherine-austine-fitts-warns-ai-digital-control

Wikileaks files

A mountain of information and evidence. Check out the list of files!

https://file.wikileaks.org/file/

SEXINT - see wikipedia

Congressmen threatened to vote “correctly” - or kiddie porn would be placed on their laptop. Tucker Carlson was told by Congressmen - they have been threatened with kiddie porn.

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2024/04/21/james-okeefe-time-to-expose-the-intel-community-you-all-better-have-my-back-1454042/

James O’Keefe was apparently prompted to act after watching Tucker Carlson’s explosive sit down with Joe Rogan in which the former Fox News host stated that U.S. lawmakers live in fear of the intel agencies.

“Members of Congress are terrified of the intel agencies,” Carlson told Rogan. “I’m not guessing at that, they’ve told me that, including people on the intel committee, including people who run the intel committee. Including people whose job it is to oversee and keep in line these enormous secretive agencies whose budgets we can’t even know, their ‘black budgets.’

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1781726793076019478

https://rumble.com/v4qkm2w-members-of-congress-are-terrified-intel-agencies-will-plant-kiddie-porn-on-.html

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

