ATTN: Targeted Individuals outside of the United States

Here are some of the agreements that are used to distribute your name from the FBI’s TSDB.

This is how the TSDB is distributed globally – thru illegal treaties. These agreements require the foreign governments to keep the information secret. According to the FBI, more than 60 such agreements are in place. The US State Department confirms they have around 60 of these “bilateral agreements.”

These illegal treaties were never confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which is required under the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court rulings. These “scientific” Treaties may involve some science and technology, but often are used to distribute the 6 million names on the global Terrorist Screening Database, updated daily at the FBI's Threat Screening Center in Vienna, Virginia.

These agreements prove that the US Government is behind the global distribution of names. Your local governments may be involved, but the names are controlled by the FBI in the United States. Did you notice that the treaty list includes Russia and China?

List of 29 countries identified with such agreements. They typically have long titles, such as, “Agreement for Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Argentine Republic.”

These agreements are typically negotiated and overseen by the US Department of State’s Office of Science and Technology Cooperation (STC), which is part of the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES). According to the STC, there are about 60 such bilateral agreements and over 2,000 sub-agreements currently in force. The agreements are renewed periodically, with most having a renewal cycle of 5 years. It appears that some agreements may technically be under default, because they have not been renewed as required by the agreement. The EU and NATO also have specific agreements.

The EU agreement, officially titled "Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Government of the United States of America," was initially signed on December 5, 1997, and entered into force on October 14, 1998.

The agreement facilitates collaboration in fields like environment, health, agriculture, and technology, through joint projects and exchanges.

There are subsections that cover “Information and Communication Technologies” and “Security Research,” and “Cybersecurity, National security technologies.” \

Information is shared with NATO via:

NATO Science and Technology Organization

NATO Agreement on the Communication of Technical Information for Defense Purposes

NATO has fusion centers, including the NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre (NIFC) and the NATO Civil-Military Fusion Centre (NATO CFC).

The NIFC, located in the UK (RAF Molesworth), focuses on intelligence fusion for military operations

The NATO CFC, in the US (Norfolk, Virginia) emphasizes open-source intelligence and civil-military cooperation. / /

Where to get more information:

https://www.state.gov/treaties-in-force

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/TIF-2020-Full-website-view.pdf

https://www.bilaterals.org

Also see our newsletter from 8 August 2024 on FBI Treaties.

/

/