Talk to your City Council about the Targeting Program
Most City Councils will give you 3 minutes to talk about any subject. Bring handouts.
City Council meetings
Every city has City Council meetings - Anyone can get 3 minutes to talk, at your City Council meeting and tell them about the Targeting Program. Check the internet to sign up at your next City Council meeting.
What is a Targeted Individual? A Targeted Individual (TI) is someone that has been selected by the Deep State (usually FBI, DHS, or CIA) to unwillingly participate in an experimental CIA torture program. This program was developed under the CIA's MK-Ultra project and is designed to break down the individual and "neutralize the person," using psychological, physical, and emotional stress. The ultimate goal of this program is to control the entire population, through intimidation, fear, and threats. Political activists, Labor Union leaders, Scientists, and Whistleblowers are some of the main targets of the program. However, some people are randomly chosen. Family and spousal relationships are usually destroyed, as part of this psychological torture.
17,000!
TJ hits 17,000 subscribers - thanks for your support! Please consider becoming a PAID subscriber.
Dr Ana Mihalcea
Dr Ana Mihalcea has personally researched the effects of EDTA on clearing the blood of nanotechnology from COVD shots. EDTA and Vitamin C have been proven to work.
https://rumble.com/v5fr0z7-red-alert-its-in-our-blodd-dr.-ana-mihalcea.html?
Tests done by TJ have found that Raw Garlic may also be effective at clearing the blood of nanotechnology. 7 days of 2500mg raw garlic plus 1000mg Vitamin C with your usual diet. Cost = $3. This is not medical advice. Please consult with a doctor.
Volunteers:
Here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put VOLUNTEER in the subject line):
Full name & contact info - email and phone number
Skills & interests - such as accounting, graphic design, public relations, research, etc. Please give us details on how you can help, and what areas you would like to work on.
RF Scans
If you have RF scans that you can share - please forward to TJustice2@proton.me
Put RF SCAN in the subject line.
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
SAY you are represented by TJ in a lawsuit. And bring their info. incl the way u get labeled as paranoid/ delusional- so u dont. collaberate. even if tj wants u to do it on your own.
CIA, time to bug out? Argentina? Isn't that where Hitler bugged out to?
Loved the message in the article about speaking at city council, but would also love to hear about the CIA bugging out to Argentina too. Congratulations on hitting 17,000!!! Q x 1,000!!! kek