Does V2K require a chip? NO!

V2K technology was first demonstrated in 1956-57, as documented.

The first integrated circuit was invented in 1958 by Jack Kilby at Texas Instruments, who created a simple circuit with three transistors.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/timeline-for-satellite-weapons.html

In 1957, Evelyn Waugh, one of the great novelists of the 20th century, details his real-life experiences being harassed and threatened in "The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold." Waugh's book was published in July 1957. His accounts closely resemble today's gangstalking and Voice-to-Skull (V2K) reports. In a letter of 15 August 1957, Waugh stated that, "Mr Pinfold's experiences were almost exactly my own." The real-life events took place on a British ship at sea in 1956. It is apparent that British intelligence was experimenting with the technology on-board the ship. Clearly, it does not require a chip or implant in the brain, because chip technology did not exist at that time.

Modern IC chips are based on Robert Noyce's monolithic IC, first demonstrated in 1960, and it would be more than a decade before an IC would be developed that could demodulate microwave signals, and emit a voice signal.

In 1961, Dr Allan H. Frey was the first American to publish on the microwave auditory effect (V2K). Frey's "Human auditory system response to modulated electromagnetic energy" appeared in the Journal of Applied Physiology in 1961.

Voice-to-skull (V2K) technology does not require a chip or integrated circuit to function. It never did. The microwave signal is demodulated by the cartilage & bone around your brain.

Voice-to-skull technology is demonstrated today by Shokz headphones.

https://shokz.com/

It does not require a chip in your brain. Anyone can use them on the bones in your face or your skull. The music and voice signal is automatically demodulated. The first generation of these headphones used ultrasonic sound, that could not be heard at all by your ears.

Read our prior newsletter on V2K History -

“I know the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America, and we must see to it that this agency [the National Security Agency] and all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision, so that we never cross over that abyss. That is the abyss from which there is no return.”

—Senator Frank Church (1975)”

Secure your Doors and Windows

https://www.targetedjustice.com/secure-your-doors--windows.html

1) Windows - use the thumb screw locks for windows (SKU # 496404)



2) Inside of doors - use a chain lock or the swing bar (SKU #1002658861)



3) Outside of the door, when you leave - Use a Hasp with a key lock to secure it. Wrap the lock in sticky tape and sign your initials across the tape with an indelible marker. Take a picture of the signed tape. Note that this hasp has metal covering the hinge ends, so that the hinge cannot be easily broken. (SKU # 720DHC)

/



Padlock with secure hasp, wrap with tape and sign it.



4) It will be very difficult for someone to break in without you knowing about it. When you return home, if the tape has been disturbed - take more pictures. Determine if a break-in has occurred. This will then be the evidence for a police report.



You can file a police report by email - you do not have to go in-person. Also file with crimestoppers.org and the FBI has an electronic file complaint. Take a screen shot to prove that you sent it. Send a copy to several people.

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

