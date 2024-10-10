Figure H-1 is typical of the nightly attacks received by Richard Lighthouse.

Our information suggests that many Targeted Individuals receive similar attacks, from cell towers, using microwave beamforming. Generally, you can feel it with the cartilage in your hands. Cover the area with your knuckles to identify the locations.

We are asking TI’s to document your attacks on the Figure below, and share with Targeted Justice. Please send to TJustice2@proton.me, put “H-1” in the subject line.

Mark with RED ink. Take a picture with your phone or scan and send.

My experience with these specific attacks. At least 35 locations noted on October 9th, from cell towers.

The ones around the nose and sinus, dry out the sinuses, and cause blockage problems. Eye attacks cause dryness and swelling, which I have previously documented. The throat attacks make me cough, and seem to be timed to alert “listeners” whenever I wake up, or enter a different room in the house. The jaw and teeth attacks seem to be directed at the teeth roots, causing dental problems. The pulses are typically 1 - 2 times each second. /

Mylar shows the beamforming attacks from Cell Towers

Sheet of mylar showing microwave “popcorn” hits, over several months. The “bullets” are formed using microwave beamforming technology, and travel at close to the speed of light. This sheet of mylar was hung over a bathroom window that faced a large cell tower. The high velocity causes the aluminized coating on the mylar, to be removed, leaving a tiny hole where the light shines through. This is visual proof of the microwave "bullets" or "popcorn" attacks, from cell towers. Many TI's can hear the popcorn by cupping your hands over your ears for 60 seconds. Typical diameter of the microwave "bullets" is about 0.01” - 0.03” although some are larger.

Thanks to Juan.

Cup your Ears for 60 seconds and listen for the “popcorn.”

