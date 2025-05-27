Lockheed Sunnyvale, 1961. Notice that none of the men are wearing military uniforms, because they are corporate employees. They ran the Satellite Control Network for the Air Force.

Who is Behind it?

Three good reasons prove it is the CIA and US Govt Agencies.

The government criminals (CIA PsyOps) continue their “Mockingbird” propaganda that China or Russia is behind the V2K and DEW. We know who is behind it - the CIA, and they don’t work for Russia or China.

Reason 1. The V2K proves it.

Some of the best proof we have, that the targeting is based in America - is the V2K. The voices have been documented since the 1980's - and for the early years - it has always been in perfect American English. Not Chinese. Not Russian. (yes - we are aware that since about 2003, there are many languages involved.)

Joey is a Targeted Individual in Houston. He has V2K. He is half Chinese, and can speak and read Chinese. His V2K is unable to do either. They simply mock him, when he is reading Chinese and make up the sounds for each character. If China was behind it, could they read and speak Chinese? Would the V2K have a Chinese accent? He has concluded - it is definitely not China.

Norman has had V2K since about 1990. It is in American English, no accent. This was before there were any networks of cell towers. He knew it came from satellites.

Harlan Girard had V2K since about 1983, before he passed away in about 2016 - always in American English. He knew about the CIA’s MK-Ultra program. He also knew the attacks and V2K came from satellites, because there was no network of cell towers at that time.

Reason 2. SATELLITE GPS

The microwave attacks and V2K require the use of satellite GPS, which the US had starting in 1978. The Chinese GPS system called BEIDOU was not fully operational globally until 2020, although by 2012, they had regional operations over China.

The Russian system called GLONASS was not fully operational until 1995. And it immediately declined due to lack of funding until 2003, when it was restored.

The U.S. GPS system has been operational for the military, since about 1980. Wikipedia lies about it, because they know this proves the US Space Force liability.

See our timeline.

By 1984, there were at least 8 GPS satellites operating. The operations were conducted by Lockheed Missiles and Space Company (LMSC) in Sunnyvale, California.

In 1992, the Vircator DEW weapon systems were fully operational and in 1993, Lockheed transferred the daily operations to Schriever Base (then called Falcon Air Station).

Harlan was first DEW attacked in 1983, and Norman was first DEW attacked in 1985.

The timeline provides compelling evidence that the US Air Force (under Air Force Space Command) started the attacks in the early 1980's.

Reason 3. Fusion Centers & Gangstalking

Do you think China and Russia would be able to cooperate with Fusion Centers in the United States to provide local stalking - vehicular and otherwise? No. The gangstalking program is a key part of targeting. The Brennan Center issued a report proving that the U.S. Fusion Centers were involved.

The Senate Subcommittee issued a report proving that U.S. Fusion Centers were involved.

Space Weapons Officers

The US Space Force controls more than 200 major satellites in orbit. That is more than all other governments combined, including Russia and China. Also, the US Space Force openly admits they are operating electromagnetic weapons in space. See our newsletter of 1 September 2022 - where we list the names of 33 Space Weapons Officers. All of them worked at Schriever Base.

And our website KEY EVIDENCE tab.

Lockheed & Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN)

History of the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN) which was run by Lockheed starting in 1958. This history is how Schriever Base got started. Lockheed has been involved since the beginning.

The U.S. Space Force - “Always above, when houses are burning down.”

Government Criminals (NSA) blocking our website & newsletter

Our website traffic and this newsletter traffic is down almost 40% in one month. Website traffic is down 26% in 7 days.

The government criminals are blocking access to our website and this newsletter distribution. You can try to sign up again using a different email address, or visit our substack every week to catch up.

