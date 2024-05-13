🌸🌷🌼 Announcements: 🌸🌷🌼
🌱 Attorney Ana Toledo will be on the Victory Through V2K call on Monday, May 13th at 9:30 pm EST to give a lawsuit update. Don’t miss out!
🌱 A Mother’s Day Call To Action:
🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼
Monday, May 13th
🌱 Victory Through V2k, Hosted by Melody
Theme: Atty Ana Toledo Joins To Give A Lawsuit Update
Time: 9:30 pm EST/ 8:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm MT/ 6:30 pm PST
Dial-in: +12058259868 | Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Tuesday, May 14th
🌱 Join GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. on Tuesday at 8:30 pm EST
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝
THEME 5/14/24:
*POST MOTHER'S DAY SALUTE 👑
*SPECIAL GUEST PERFOMANCES BY THE J.A.M VOICES🎶
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!
8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Message from your Host -
Welcome to THE J.A.M
💥
8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣
9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
9:30 In Dedication to MOTHERS Everywhere featuring the J.A.M VOICES🎤
10:10 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤
10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿💻
- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks
GoGi's After Dinner JAM 💥
Dial in: 605-313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: GoGi 210
Tuesday, May 14th
🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Theme: Somatic Movement
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
Wednesday, May 15th
🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond
Time: 9 pm EST/8 pm CST/7 pm PST
Dial In: 605-313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join By Computer:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, May 16th
🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
Saturday, May 18th
🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene
12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS
11.30 am SA NT
10 am WA
Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST
Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
/
🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.
Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9
Follow Len on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus
https://tievents.org
/
Just a quick note about attacks the last few months. Besides the typical microwaves that I feel going through my body especially when I post something they do not like, we have been feeling vibrations coming up from the ground at night. It causes bone pain.
Cool uh thanks melody.105 at one time awesome