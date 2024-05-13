🌸🌷🌼 Announcements: 🌸🌷🌼

🌱 Attorney Ana Toledo will be on the Victory Through V2K call on Monday, May 13th at 9:30 pm EST to give a lawsuit update. Don’t miss out!

🌱 A Mother’s Day Call To Action:

🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼

Monday, May 13th

🌱 Victory Through V2k, Hosted by Melody

Theme: Atty Ana Toledo Joins To Give A Lawsuit Update

Time: 9:30 pm EST/ 8:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm MT/ 6:30 pm PST

Dial-in: +12058259868 | Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Tuesday, May 14th

🌱 Join GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. on Tuesday at 8:30 pm EST

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝

THEME 5/14/24:

*POST MOTHER'S DAY SALUTE 👑

*SPECIAL GUEST PERFOMANCES BY THE J.A.M VOICES🎶

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Message from your Host -

Welcome to THE J.A.M

💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

9:30 In Dedication to MOTHERS Everywhere featuring the J.A.M VOICES🎤

10:10 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿‍💻

- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM 💥

Dial in: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Tuesday, May 14th

🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Theme: Somatic Movement

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

Wednesday, May 15th

🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST/8 pm CST/7 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, May 16th

🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

Saturday, May 18th

🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

/

🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST

Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

/

🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Len on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

https://tievents.org

/

Twitter: Https://twitter.com/targetedjustice

Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093490121669

Tiktok: Https://www.tiktok.com/@targetedjustice

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/videos

Youtube: Https://youtube.com/@targetedjustice

Shop: Https://www.targetedjustice.store

Bonfire: Https://www.bonfire.com/targetedjustice/