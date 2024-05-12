WE GOT WORK TO DO; THEY SAY WE SHOULD STRIKE WHILE THE IRON IS HOT, AND IT'S HOT!

Please take a moment from your busy schedules this week to post, email, text, snail mail and/or fax the same or similar thank you letter to TI- friendly leaders.

Many legislators stood against the renewal of FISA Section 702; some of them have questioned the TSDB; some brave souls are blowing the whistle; some leaders are asking the hard questions, while other influencers have done awesome investigative journalism. Let them know how much we NEED them. The quality of our lives, and the lack thereof, depends on their next moves.

See attached letter written by GoGi Justice with attachment from RLighthouse.

Join GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. on Tuesday at 8:30 pm EST

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝

THEME 5/14/24:

*POST MOTHER'S DAY SALUTE 👑

*SPECIAL GUEST PERFOMANCES BY THE J.A.M VOICES🎶

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Message from your Host -

Welcome to THE J.A.M

💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

9:30 In Dedication to MOTHERS Everywhere featuring the J.A.M VOICES🎤

10:10 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿‍💻

- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM🍇

Dial in: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210