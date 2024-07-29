🍊 Announcements: 🍋

🍋 Happening in just a few weeks! View details and Pre-Register for Targeted Action 2024, happening August 28th-30th in Colorado Springs, Colorado:

TARGETED JUSTICE, INC.

🍋 Please note the time change to the Australasia call. The time will now be at 7 pm AEST (Melbourne, Sydney).

🍋 The Morgellon’s Call has been moved to Mondays.

🍊 Events for the Week: 🍋

🍋 Monday, July 29th

🍊Victory Through V2K Call - Hosted by Melody

Time: 9:30 pm EST/ 8:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm MT/ 6:30 pm PST

Dial-In: +12058259868 | Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

🍋 Monday, July 29th

🍊 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane

Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST / 6:30 pm MT / 5:30 pm PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#

Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a

call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/gijane

🍋 Tuesday, July 30th

🍊 GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇!

The Justice Action Meeting📝

7/30/24:

*🛠WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 - 4Real*

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, then GoGi's Weekly Gem🏆👂

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

*Special Guest: Attorney Ana Toledo with a LEGAL UPDATE, and TARGETED ACTION 2024

*Featuring: A TI MUST HAVE read by Dr. Millicent Black; TI Tips by Constance; Sir Chayce- PLAINTIFF #8; Sir Dan reading the account of Former FBI Agent, Whistleblower Terry Albury Pt. II, Reading by Major P, Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility on ANNOUNCEMENTS.

WORK Continued:

**FOIAs - IRB and others, Cease and Desist

**Legislative Letter Prep

9:55 Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿‍💻

10:00 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 Announcements and Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM 🍇

Dial-In: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

🍋 Wednesday, July 31st

🍊 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

🍋 Saturday, August 3rd

🍊 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region

7 pm AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

Dial-In: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

🍋 Stay Up To Date With New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch Up On Any Episodes You Might Have Missed By Listening On Spotify Or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

