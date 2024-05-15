Targeted Action 2024 - Colorado
Targeted Justice is planning a rally & protest for TI Day - August 29th.
There will also be activities/events Wednesday thru Saturday.
Reserve your calendar. August 28 - 31, 2024.
Pre-register: contactTJ@proton.me
Send your name, email, and city/state.
There will be a small registration fee. Stay tuned - more information to follow.
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”
-- Albert Einstein
Silence is Complicity.
Speak out. Speak up.
Pictures from our last rally in Washington DC
Get your T-Shirts:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice
New Tshirts, bumper stickers, coffee cups, and more!
Freespoke.com
Targeted Justice recommends a new search engine. Given that Google and Duckduckgo are being censored/filtered and blocked - try Freespoke.com
When did the Rally in D.C. take place? I must know of the next one PRIORI
Hey I can’t subscribe for money on here. Any idea why? It just offers me a free subscription. I want to help out