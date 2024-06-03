🌊 Announcements: 🌴

🐚 You won’t want to miss this! Mark your calendars for the Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program Symposium on June 7th:

🐚 View details and Pre-Register for Targeted Action 2024, happening August 28th-30th in Colorado Springs, Colorado:

TARGETED JUSTICE, INC.

Read full story

🌊 Events for the Week: 🌴

Tuesday, June 4th

🐚 GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝

6/4/24:

*GoGi Goes Gospel for FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY💒

*EXCITING LEGAL NEWS by Attorney Ana👩🏻‍⚖

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Brief Spiritual Message from your Host -

Welcome to THE J.A.M

💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

9:40 LEGAL UPDATE and more with Attorney Ana Toledo👩🏻‍⚖

9:55 Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿‍💻

10:00 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM🍇

Dial in: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Wednesday, June 5th

🐚 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane

Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST / 6:30 pm MT / 5:30 pm PST

Dial In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#

Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a

call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

🐚 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, June 7th

🐚 Targeted Justice Symposium: Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program

12 pm EST / 11 am CST / 9 am PST

Join By Clicking Here

Saturday, June 8th

🐚 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

🐚 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST

Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting

Dial in: 605-313-5993 | Access Code: 908311 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

🐚 Stay Up To Date With New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

Watch these if you’re needing a little bit of hope:

Hope Video #1

In Brazil, whenever it is someone’s birthday, they give the first piece of cake to the person they love the most.

Hope Video #2

And one more:

Hope Video #3

🌊 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌴

Https://tievents.org

/

🌊 Follow Us on Social Media to Stay Up to Date on All Our Events and Latest News for the Targeted Community! 🌴

Twitter: Https://twitter.com/targetedjustice

Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093490121669

Tiktok: Https://www.tiktok.com/@targetedjustice

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/videos

Youtube: Https://youtube.com/@targetedjustice

Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

Bonfire: Https://www.bonfire.com/targetedjustice/