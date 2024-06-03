Conference Calls & Events
June 3rd-9th
🌊 Announcements: 🌴
🐚 You won’t want to miss this! Mark your calendars for the Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program Symposium on June 7th:
🐚 View details and Pre-Register for Targeted Action 2024, happening August 28th-30th in Colorado Springs, Colorado:
Targeted Action 2024
🌊 Events for the Week: 🌴
Tuesday, June 4th
🐚 GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝
6/4/24:
*GoGi Goes Gospel for FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY💒
*EXCITING LEGAL NEWS by Attorney Ana👩🏻⚖
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!
8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Brief Spiritual Message from your Host -
Welcome to THE J.A.M
💥
8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣
9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
9:40 LEGAL UPDATE and more with Attorney Ana Toledo👩🏻⚖
9:55 Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿💻
10:00 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤
10:30 ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks
GoGi's After Dinner JAM🍇
Dial in: 605-313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: GoGi 210
Wednesday, June 5th
🐚 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane
Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST / 6:30 pm MT / 5:30 pm PST
Dial In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#
Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a
call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.
🐚 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond
Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST
Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#
Join By Computer:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday, June 7th
🐚 Targeted Justice Symposium: Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program
12 pm EST / 11 am CST / 9 am PST
Saturday, June 8th
🐚 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene
The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region
12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS
11.30 am SA NT
10 am WA
Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
🐚 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST
Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting
Dial in: 605-313-5993 | Access Code: 908311 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
🐚 Stay Up To Date With New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.
Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9
Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus
🌊 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌴
