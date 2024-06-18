🌊 Announcements: 🌴

🐚 View details and Pre-Register for Targeted Action 2024, happening August 28th-30th in Colorado Springs, Colorado:

TARGETED JUSTICE, INC.

Read full story

🌊 Events for the Week: 🌴

Tuesday, June 18th

🐚 GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝

6/18/24:

*🛠WE GOT WORK TO DO💼*

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Brief Message from your Host -

Welcome to THE J.A.M

💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

***Featuring***

*Words of Hope, Wisdom and ACTION from one of the MOST prepared TIs: Moderator Samia

*Legislative Review/ Letter Prep

*FOIAs, Cease and Desist, etc

2nd Half of Year 2024 Planning Session

9:55 Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿‍💻

10:00 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM 🍇

Dial-In: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Wednesday, June 19th

🐚 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane

Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST / 6:30 pm MT / 5:30 pm PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#

Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a

call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/gijane

🐚 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, June 22nd

🐚 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-In: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

🐚 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom

** CANCELLED FOR JUNE 22ND **

🐚 Stay Up To Date With New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch Up On Any Episodes You Might Have Missed By Listening On Spotify Or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

🌊 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌴

Https://tievents.org

🌊 Follow Us on Social Media to Stay Up to Date on All Our Events and Latest News for the Targeted Community! 🌴

Twitter: Https://twitter.com/targetedjustice

Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093490121669

Tiktok: Https://www.tiktok.com/@targetedjustice

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/videos

Youtube: Https://youtube.com/@targetedjustice

Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

Bonfire: Https://www.bonfire.com/targetedjustice/