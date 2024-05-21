Conference Calls & Events
May 21st-26th
🌸🌷🌼 Announcements: 🌸🌷🌼
🌱 View details and pre-register for Targeted Action 2024, happening in Colorado Springs, Colorado:
🌱 Mark your calendars for the Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program Symposium on June 7th:
🌱 Dave Case, known for his anti-tinnitus CD, will be joining Victory Through V2K on Monday, May 27th.
🌱 Starting in June, the Phoenix Rising Tuesday and Thursday calls will be put on hold till after the summer. Devin’s Saturday morning calls will continue.
🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼
Tuesday, May 21st
🌱 Join GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. on Tuesday at 8:30 pm EST
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝
THEME 5/21/24:
*SPECIAL GUEST
Dr. Len Ber👨🍳
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!
8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Message from your Host -
Welcome to THE J.A.M
💥
8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣
9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
9:40 DR. LEN BER👨🍳
10:10 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤
10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿💻
- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks
GoGi's After Dinner JAM 🍇
Dial in: 605-313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: GoGi 210
Tuesday, May 21st
🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Theme: Somatic Movement
Dial in: +17277313453 | Access Code: 908311# | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
Wednesday, May 22nd
🌱 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane
Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST
Dial In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#
Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a
call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.
🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond
Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST
Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#
Join By Computer:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, May 23rd
🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Dial in: +17277313453 | Access Code: 908311# | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
Saturday, May 25th
🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene
The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region
12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS
11.30 am SA NT
10 am WA
Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST
Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.
Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9
Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus
