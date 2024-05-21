🌸🌷🌼 Announcements: 🌸🌷🌼

🌱 View details and pre-register for Targeted Action 2024, happening in Colorado Springs, Colorado:

🌱 Mark your calendars for the Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program Symposium on June 7th:

🌱 Dave Case, known for his anti-tinnitus CD, will be joining Victory Through V2K on Monday, May 27th.

🌱 Starting in June, the Phoenix Rising Tuesday and Thursday calls will be put on hold till after the summer. Devin’s Saturday morning calls will continue.

🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼

Tuesday, May 21st

🌱 Join GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. on Tuesday at 8:30 pm EST

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝

THEME 5/21/24:

*SPECIAL GUEST

Dr. Len Ber👨‍🍳

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, followed by A Message from your Host -

Welcome to THE J.A.M

💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

9:40 DR. LEN BER👨‍🍳

10:10 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿‍💻

- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM 🍇

Dial in: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Tuesday, May 21st

🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Theme: Somatic Movement

Dial in: +17277313453 | Access Code: 908311# | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

Wednesday, May 22nd

🌱 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane

Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST

Dial In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#

Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a

call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, May 23rd

🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Dial in: +17277313453 | Access Code: 908311# | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

Saturday, May 25th

🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

/

🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST

Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

🌸🌷🌼 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌸🌷🌼

https://tievents.org

/

🌸🌷🌼 Follow Us on Social Media to Stay Up to Date on All Our Events and Latest News for the Targeted Community! 🌸🌷🌼

Twitter: Https://twitter.com/targetedjustice

Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093490121669

Tiktok: Https://www.tiktok.com/@targetedjustice

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/videos

Youtube: Https://youtube.com/@targetedjustice

Shop: Https://www.targetedjustice.store

`Bonfire: Https://www.bonfire.com/targetedjustice/