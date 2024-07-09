☀️ Announcements:

🍉 View details and Pre-Register for Targeted Action 2024, happening August 28th-30th in Colorado Springs, Colorado:

TARGETED JUSTICE, INC.

Tuesday, July 9th

🍉 GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M! The Justice Action Meeting📝

7/9/24:

*🛠WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 - 4Real, 4Real*

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music🎹, then GoGi's Weekly Gem: A Brief Message of Hope and Inspiration

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself📣

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??

FOCUS: OHCHR Report and The Recently Eliminated Chevron Ruling

*Special Guest: Retired Judge Mary Elizabeth Bullock, TI (pending procedural recovery)

*Featuring Constance and Sir Chayce with TI Tips, A Reading by Sir Dan, and Reading of Plaintiff #8 by Lady T

WORK Continued:

**Legislative Review/ Letter Prep

**FOIAs, Cease and Desist, etc

2nd Half of Year 2024 Planning Session

9:55 Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿‍💻

10:00 Q&A🗯/ Comments👤

10:30 ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM 🍇

Dial-In: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Wednesday, July 10th

🍉 Morgellon’s Call, Hosted by GI Jane

Time: 8:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm CST / 6:30 pm MT / 5:30 pm PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600 | Access code: 3174342#

Having trouble connecting? Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a

call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/gijane

Wednesday, July 10th

🍉 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST / 6 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, July 13th

🍉 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-In: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

